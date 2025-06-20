From Concept To Cockpit: Electric & Hybrid Aircraft Steal The Paris Air Show 2025

Hyderabad: The 55th edition of the Paris Air Show was held from June 16 to June 19, 2025, with 2,500 exhibitors from 48 countries taking part in the event to showcase up to 150 aircraft and 210 flying displays. The show opened to the general public on Friday, June 20, and will remain accessible until Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Organised by SIAE—a subsidiary of the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS)—the Air Show is the largest event in the industry, bringing together stakeholders from around the world to boost innovation and international cooperation in the aerospace sector. This Air Show 2025 demonstrated several sustainable aviation technologies, with electric and hybrid aircraft moving from concept to commercial reality. Additionally, a new generation of companies participated in the event to showcase their fully electric and hybrid electric aircraft.

A fully electric aircraft runs entirely on electricity—typically using lithium-ion batteries and electric motors that produce zero carbon emissions, whereas a hybrid-electric aircraft propulsion combines multiple energy sources—such as conventional fuel and electricity from batteries or hydrogen fuel cells—to power a flight. We are taking a look at some of the major fully electric and hybrid electric aircraft featured at the show.

Paris Air Show 2025: Major fully electric and hybrid aircraft

Alia CX300 by Beta Technologies: The Alia CX300 by Beta Technologies made history as the first electric aircraft to fly at the Paris Air Show 2025. This five-seat plane, designed for a pilot, four passengers, and luggage, comes in two versions: a conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) model and a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) variant—commonly known as a "flying taxi". Both feature a 50-foot wingspan, an H500A electric motor, and a spacious 200-cubic-foot cabin with a payload capacity of 1,250 pounds. The VTOL version adds lift propellers and electric lift motors while keeping the core design intact.

Fully electric battery powered ALIA CTOL, CX300 single engine airplane, manufactured by Beta Technologies, at Paris Air Show (Getty Images)

Midnight eVTOL air taxi by Archer Aviation: Archer Aviation’s Midnight eVTOL air taxi is a five-seat electric aircraft designed for urban mobility, capable of flying up to 60 miles at speeds of 150 mph. It features 12 electric propellers—six tilting and six fixed—for versatile takeoff and landing capabilities. Announced at the Paris Air Show, a $250 million deal with Indonesia's IKN includes up to 50 units. Archer touts the aircraft’s quiet operation, enhanced safety, and sleek design as key advantages for sustainable city transport.

eVTOL air taxi Midnight by Archer Aviation (Image Credits: Archer Aviation)

eVTOL by Eve Air Mobility: Eve Air Mobility revealed a refined eVTOL design at the Paris Air Show 2025, showcasing significant advancements in urban air transport. The updated aircraft features eight four-blade lift propellers, a streamlined cockpit with simplified controls, and a modular wing for easier shipping. Key innovations include wheeled landing gear for better ground handling, a versatile cabin layout for up to four passengers or cargo, and quieter, more efficient lift and cruise components. With an aerodynamic design and intuitive controls, Eve's eVTOL aims to deliver flexible, energy-efficient, and practical city flight solutions

eVTOL made by Eve Air Mobility (Image Credits: Eve Air Mobility)

EH216-S by eHANG: The EH216-S by eHANG is a fully autonomous eVTOL aircraft designed for short-range urban air travel. Debuted at the Paris Air Show, it focuses on safety, sustainability, and efficiency, offering a pilotless, eco-friendly alternative for navigating dense cityscapes. With advanced autonomous flight tech, the EH216-S aims to make aerial mobility more accessible and cost-effective, with commercial launch plans on the horizon.

EHang EH216-S electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft (File Photo: Getty Images)

Nuuva V300 by Pipistrel: The Nuuva V300 by Pipistrel (a Textron company) is a hybrid-electric, autonomous cargo drone designed for flexible and sustainable logistics. It features zero-emission VTOL capabilities, a cruise propulsion system, and a 600-pound payload capacity over 300 nautical miles. With over 100 cubic feet of cargo space, it can carry various payload types via nose-loading access. Operable from both paved and remote areas, it is remotely monitored and supports fully automatic BVLOS operations, guided by Honeywell’s triple-redundant flight control system. Its advanced design offers runway independence and high operational efficiency across diverse environments

ERA hybrid-electric aircraft by Aura Aero: The ERA by Aura Aero is a hybrid-electric aircraft designed for regional travel, targeting entry into service by 2030. Revealed at the Paris Air Show 2025 with over 650 pre-orders, it will feature eight electric motors and two SAF-compatible turbo-generators, allowing for hybrid and electric flight modes. The ERA will carry up to 19 passengers or 1,900 kg of cargo, with a maximum range of 1,000 miles (1,500 km). Its STOL capability, low operating cost, and pressurised cabin make it a versatile and efficient solution for sustainable air transport. The first prototype is expected to fly next year.

ERA hybrid-electric aircraft by Aura Aero (Image Credits: Aura Aero)

Blue Spirit Aero's Dragonfly trainer aircraft: Blue Spirit Aero’s Dragonfly is a light, hydrogen-powered, four-seat trainer aircraft designed for the flight school market. Unveiled at the Paris Air Show, it features distributed-electric propulsion with 12 independent hydrogen-powered pods—each self-contained for reliability and quick maintenance. Its distinctive wing-mounted propellers generate a blown-lift effect, enhancing airflow over the wings and enabling short take-offs. The aircraft’s modular design emphasises efficiency, safety, and fast turnaround for training operations.