From AI-Powered Docs to Chat, Here's All that Google Announced at 'Cloud Next 2024'

Hyderabad: Tech giant Google has unveiled a plethora of updates during its 'Google Cloud Next 2024' conference, with an aim to boost productivity and teamwork among users of its Workspace suite. These developments are set to revolutionize productivity and collaboration for users, reflecting Google’s ongoing commitment to deepening the integration of AI into its products.

'Help Me Write'

Among the new features announced, mobile Gmail users can now use voice prompts and input with the “Help me write” function, making it easy to compose emails while you’re on the go. A new “instant polish” feature can turn rough notes into polished emails with just one click.

Google Docs

Google Docs has added a new tabs feature to help you organize information within one document, so you don’t have to scroll through multiple documents or search through Drive to find what you’re looking for. Full-bladed cover images will also soon be available in Google Docs, improving document presentation.

Google Meet

In Google Meet, you will be able to preview the “Take Notes for me” feature. Google is also introducing a new business add-on called Enterprise Add-on for $10 per User per Month to give you access to advanced AI capabilities in Google Chat and Google Meet.

Google Chat

Google Chat will now use Gemini’s AI to summarise conversations and answer questions. It will also offer automatic message translation. Google Meet will now have an expanded group space with up to 5.00,000 users. It will also have automatic caption translation across 69 languages and 4,600 user pairs.

AI Meeting Add-On

The AI Meetings Add-on provides a comprehensive solution to streamline and streamline workflow for individual and team members. Securing your workplace with AI helps protect your data by classifying and classifying sensitive files in Google Drive. This add-on provides data loss prevention control, classification labels within Gmail, and experimental post quantum cryptography.

Google Sheets

In Google Sheets, users will now be able to use the new tables feature to easily organize and format their data. They will also be able to choose from a variety of templates for different purposes.