'India Will Not Only Adopt 6G But Will Lead The World': IITs Spearhead 6G Push With Homegrown Tech

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India is preparing to take a leading position in 6G technology, with the country's premier telecom and technology researchers at the centre of this vision. At the International 6G Symposium convened during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, pointed to India's first mover status in next generation networks and its active participation with international standardisation bodies like ITU and 3GPP.

“By 2035, these value additions with the help of 6G will project an astonishing $1.2 trillion to India's GDP,” said Scindia, reiterating the potential economic impact that 6G can have. “India’s contribution to 6G is emerging as a country that is not only an adopter but also an architect of global standards and protocols.” This ensures that India, as a next-generation telecommunications leader, will be a creator and innovator, not a follower of telecommunications technology.

While the minister was discussing policies, frameworks, and infrastructure, the academics at IMC 2025 provided a further technical viewpoint, revealing India's capability in research, development, and system design.

IIT Kanpur’s vision: Leading through standards and systems

Rohit Budhiraja, Professor at IIT Kanpur, explained how India is preparing to lead the 6G race through active participation in international standardisation bodies. He highlighted that IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with IIT Madras and SAMEER, has already built its own 5G network, which contributed technology to Tata's Tejas Network, now deployed for 4G GPS applications.

“For 6G, our goal is to lead, as the minister emphasised,” Professor Rohit told ETV Bharat. “Leadership begins at the standardisation bodies, where 6G protocols are defined. Our approach is to push technology, file patents, and integrate our innovations into global standards.”

He noted that during 5G standardisation, only 15–20 Indian experts participated in global meetings. For 6G, IIT Kanpur is aiming for a footprint of 100-125 members to increase India's influence on the specifications. According to Professor Rohit, the number of ideas recorded and patents filed will directly impact India's ability to influence 6G.

In addition to the specifications, Professor Rohit emphasised the importance of building end-to-end systems in India. “For 5G, we mainly focused on networks, not devices or ICs,” he said. “For 6G, we will design and develop integrated circuits from scratch, ensuring that India has complete control over the technology stack.”

He also outlined a Rs 500 crore proposal for 2025–2027 to fund multiple institutions and companies working on standards, ICs, and system development. According to him, the 6G standard is still being defined, and India aims to have its 6G system deployed by 2029, coinciding with the completion of international standardisation.

AI and integrated sensing: The next frontier