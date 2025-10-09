'India Will Not Only Adopt 6G But Will Lead The World': IITs Spearhead 6G Push With Homegrown Tech
IIT Professors say India aims to lead the 6G race by building homegrown systems, AI-driven networks, and contributing to global standards.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India is preparing to take a leading position in 6G technology, with the country's premier telecom and technology researchers at the centre of this vision. At the International 6G Symposium convened during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, pointed to India's first mover status in next generation networks and its active participation with international standardisation bodies like ITU and 3GPP.
“By 2035, these value additions with the help of 6G will project an astonishing $1.2 trillion to India's GDP,” said Scindia, reiterating the potential economic impact that 6G can have. “India’s contribution to 6G is emerging as a country that is not only an adopter but also an architect of global standards and protocols.” This ensures that India, as a next-generation telecommunications leader, will be a creator and innovator, not a follower of telecommunications technology.
While the minister was discussing policies, frameworks, and infrastructure, the academics at IMC 2025 provided a further technical viewpoint, revealing India's capability in research, development, and system design.
IIT Kanpur’s vision: Leading through standards and systems
Rohit Budhiraja, Professor at IIT Kanpur, explained how India is preparing to lead the 6G race through active participation in international standardisation bodies. He highlighted that IIT Kanpur, in collaboration with IIT Madras and SAMEER, has already built its own 5G network, which contributed technology to Tata's Tejas Network, now deployed for 4G GPS applications.
“For 6G, our goal is to lead, as the minister emphasised,” Professor Rohit told ETV Bharat. “Leadership begins at the standardisation bodies, where 6G protocols are defined. Our approach is to push technology, file patents, and integrate our innovations into global standards.”
He noted that during 5G standardisation, only 15–20 Indian experts participated in global meetings. For 6G, IIT Kanpur is aiming for a footprint of 100-125 members to increase India's influence on the specifications. According to Professor Rohit, the number of ideas recorded and patents filed will directly impact India's ability to influence 6G.
In addition to the specifications, Professor Rohit emphasised the importance of building end-to-end systems in India. “For 5G, we mainly focused on networks, not devices or ICs,” he said. “For 6G, we will design and develop integrated circuits from scratch, ensuring that India has complete control over the technology stack.”
|Also read: IMC 2025 | 'From Follower To Leader': Scindia Says India's Tech Vision Now Reaches 6G And Beyond
He also outlined a Rs 500 crore proposal for 2025–2027 to fund multiple institutions and companies working on standards, ICs, and system development. According to him, the 6G standard is still being defined, and India aims to have its 6G system deployed by 2029, coinciding with the completion of international standardisation.
AI and integrated sensing: The next frontier
Professor Rohit emphasised that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will lead the way in the design of 6G systems. Unlike the added-on nature in 5G, 6G networks will be intentionally designed with AI and ML at the centre, optimising sub-blocks, sub-systems, and performance.
Another key advancement is integrated sensing and communication. While current networks can detect only connected devices, 6G will be capable of identifying unconnected objects such as drones and vehicles. Rohit explained that 6G will allow networks to recognise these entities, assess whether they can be tracked or managed, and address the resulting security and privacy concerns.
“UAVs flying over private property can be identified and tracked as a safety and regulatory compliance strategy,” he said.
These advancements, according to Professor Rohit, will not only improve network efficiency but also expand use cases across agriculture, smart cities, healthcare, and disaster management. “Our aim is to ensure India is a creator of technology, not just a consumer,” he said. “By filing patents and pushing innovations into standardisation bodies, India will establish a leadership role in 6G networks.”
IIT Madras: Phased development and testbeds
R David Koilpillai, Qualcomm Institute Chair Professor at IIT Madras, elaborated on India’s phased approach to 6G development. He outlined a strategy that begins with technology development in 2026–27, followed by the creation of testbeds for standard-space experimentation.
“By 2030, we plan to introduce 6G products made entirely in India,” Koilpillai told ETV Bharat. “This involves building both the components and the systems, while addressing security and operational aspects. We will keep the existing 5G networks and incorporate 6G capabilities in a phased manner, instead of a complete swap out."
Koilpillai observed that India's approach draws on home innovation and the global ecosystem. The phased plan will ensure that India will have technology expertise, test-beds, as well as production capabilities. Additionally, it will be ahead of other countries in deploying the next-generation networks.
Although the thrust of the session was technology, Union Minister Scindia demonstrated the breadth of 6G impact across multiple sectors. He said, “6G will transform the agriculture sector, smart cities, healthcare, disaster management, and more. AI technology-driven soil mapping and predictive analytics will transform food production and telesurgery; real-time diagnostics will bring advanced medical treatment to remote areas. Smart cities will have energy-neutral, sensor grid networks, and dynamic digital twins; disaster impact response will feature drone relay-based comms networks."
According to Scindia, these transformations will generate a Rs 1.2 trillion contribution to the GDP and drive the creation of real prosperity and opportunities for billions.
Building the 6G backbone in India
Scindia highlighted India's infrastructure readiness, noting that over 35 per cent of 8.34 lakh telecom towers are fiberised and will provide a strong backbone for Next Generation Networks (NGN). The Telecom Act of 2023 supports allocation of terahertz bands, spectrum slicing, and enterprise solutions, providing a future-ready policy framework.
On satellite communications, three licenses have already been issued, and regulatory policies are being finalised. Scindia assured that the market is poised for rapid growth while maintaining regulatory autonomy through TRAI oversight.
With 31 per cent of global STEM graduates, a thriving startup ecosystem, and partnerships with IITs, IISc, and 5G/6G labs, India is well-positioned to develop the next generation of 6G innovators, Professor Rohit said, adding that hackathons, global challenges, and testbeds are preparing the country not just to adopt new technology, but to define its global standards.
He further emphasised that students and PhD researchers are deeply involved in experimental work, providing hands-on experience in network design, AI integration, and system testing. To sum up India's ambition, he said, "For 5G, India walked with the world. For 6G, we intend to lead the world, from system design to standardisation, AI integration, and deployment of homegrown networks.”
Koilpillai added, “We are building technology in phases, ensuring readiness by the time global standards are finalised. India will not only adopt 6G but will define it, becoming a hub for next-generation telecom innovation.”