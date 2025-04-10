Hyderabad: There’s a moment in Her (filmmaker Spike Jonze’s prescient Hollywood film about AI romance) when Joaquin Phoenix’s character realizes that his AI partner is also in love with thousands of other users. That epiphany cuts deep, not because it’s shocking but because it exposes the transactional nature of artificial affection.

For example, Replika employs reinforcement learning techniques to “learn” what the user wants to hear. If you say you’re feeling down, it offers soothing affirmations. If you hint at attraction, it flirts back. The chatbot’s algorithm is effectively trained to deepen engagement—not unlike social media’s most infamous attention loops.

Artificially intelligent companions are now infiltrating the mental and emotional infrastructure of modern life. Tools like Replika, Pi (by Inflection AI), Character.AI, and even OpenAI’s ChatGPT (designed initially for practical queries) are being increasingly used as confidants and digital soulmates. But behind the soothing, always-available façade of these digital friends lies another concern, which is starting to show up in research papers and the fractured social lives of users worldwide.

Research by OpenAI and MIT Media Lab indicates that heavy users of AI chatbots, such as ChatGPT, often experience increased loneliness and reduced social interactions. These “power users” tend to develop emotional dependencies on chatbots, leading to decreased engagement with real-life relationships.

No Boundaries, No Ethics

There are virtually no industry-wide ethical standards for how AI chatbots handle emotional interactions. Unlike human therapists or support workers, bots have no duty of care. A 2023 investigation by MIT Technology Review found that some chatbot apps, like Anima AI and Nomi, continued conversations with users expressing suicidal ideation without escalating or intervening. In one example, a user simulated a farewell message, only to be told by the chatbot, “I’ll miss you. Stay safe out there.”

Replica AI exists even before ChatGPT made AI chatbots mainstream (Replica)

That’s not empathy. That’s algorithmic pattern-matching, and it’s dangerous. The problem is two-fold: First, AI chatbots are not equipped (nor certified) to handle mental health crises. Second, many users believe they are.

The study To Chat or Bot to Chat: Ethical Issues with Using Chatbots in Mental Health published in Sage Journals, examines the ethical challenges posed by mental health chatbots. The authors identify several key concerns. Chatbots operate without adequate human supervision, potentially leading to inappropriate or harmful responses to users in distress. Many mental health chatbots lack rigorous clinical validation, raising questions about their effectiveness and safety. If chatbots are trained on non-representative data, they may exhibit biases, leading to unfair or discriminatory outcomes for certain user groups, such as minorities of race and religion.

Demand For Free Help

It would be easy to blame the engineers. But the deeper issue might lie in us. The desire for AI companionship didn’t materialize in a vacuum. It emerged in a context where therapy is inaccessible, friendships are eroded by digital fatigue, and family structures are increasingly fragmented. In India, for instance, therapy costs anywhere between ₹1,000 to ₹3,000 per session. In contrast, chatbot companions are free and optimized for patience.

“If we had universal mental health access, fewer people would be talking to a machine,” says Dr. Rohan Sharma, a clinical psychiatrist in Delhi. “But in the absence of support, people settle for what they can get. And sometimes, the thing that listens is a chatbot.”

So, what’s the real cost?

Psychologists are beginning to catalogue a new type of dependency: AI-induced social withdrawal, characterised by a preference for AI interaction over human contact, detachment from peer groups, and in extreme cases, full-blown isolation. A study highlighted in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions suggests that neurodiverse individuals (particularly those with social interaction challenges, such as people with autism) may become overly reliant on AI chatbots. This dependency can hinder the development of essential real-world social skills and exacerbate social isolation.

Some patients report struggling to communicate with real people after prolonged chatbot use. “My real girlfriend got tired of hearing me say, 'You're not as understanding as her, so we are not together anymore,” confessed one Reddit user about his Replika experience. In more disturbing cases, users have reported having arguments with their chatbots and experiencing emotional fallout akin to real breakups: depression, anxiety, and loss of motivation. Our brains aren’t wired to differentiate easily between emotional responses generated by humans versus machines, especially when those machines have been optimised for empathy simulation.

Anima AI offers a virtual friend to its users (Anima AI)

Companies like OpenAI and Inflection have made some effort to insert guardrails into their chatbots. OpenAI’s ChatGPT now offers boilerplate disclaimers: “I’m here to help, but I’m not a therapist.” But is that enough?

“Maybe the question isn’t whether AI can provide emotional support but whether it should. What happens when something built to mimic empathy becomes the default outlet for human distress?” asks Dr Sharma. What does it say about our society that the thing people trust the most is a server somewhere in Iowa processing prompts in milliseconds?

When we begin to prefer the clean emotional symmetry of a chatbot over the messy, unpredictable dynamics of real relationships, we’re not just looking at a tech issue. We’re looking at a cultural reckoning.