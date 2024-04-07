Free Artificial Intelligence Tools for Video Editing

Hyderabad: Social media is currently trending across the world. Hence, many aspire to become social media influencers. But, this is not an easy task as apart from good content presentation is also very important to attract the viewers. For that, you need to use good video editing software. But, it is very expensive. Therefore, not many people can afford them. That's why let's learn about the top six AI video editing tools that are completely free.

OpenShot: OpenShot is an open-source video editor. It is very user-friendly. It supports many video formats and resolutions. With this you can add nice effects to your video and audio can also be modified.

Shotcut: Shotcut is the most powerful video editor. It is useful not only for beginners, but also for advanced video editors. It supports many formats. With this, video editing can be done in 4K resolution. It has many good features. Audio and video filters can be added using these. This AI tool is completely free.

VEED.IO: VEED.IO is an online video editing platform. It has many editing tools and features. Animations can also be done through this. It's great for quick and easy video editing. So, it is very useful for social media content creators and marketers. Its basic version is completely free. But, you have to buy the pro version.

Wise Cut: Wise Cut is an AI-powered video editing tool. So, it will increase your video quality. Stabilises shaky video footage. Colour correction can also be done with it. Moreover, the video can be split and converted into scenes. Its basic version can be used for free. Payment is required for proversion.

Clipchamp: Clipchamp is a user-friendly AI video editing tool. It has a wide range of features. Through this video trimming, cropping and transitions can be done. Since it is an AI-powered tool, your video quality will also be enhanced. Another best quality is that you can edit the project with your team members in real-time. Its basic version is completely free. You have to buy the premium version.

Davinci Resolve: Davinci Resolve is very useful for professional-level editing. It has many advanced features. It is used to edit movies and TV programmes. Advanced colour correction and colour grading can be done through this software. Moreover, with 8K resolution, video editing with visual effects + motion graphics can be done. It has both a free version and a paid version.

