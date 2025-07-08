Former X Co-Founder Launches BitChat, A New Peer-To-Peer Messaging App: Details

Hyderabad: Former X chief, Jack Dorsey, has unveiled Bitchat, which is a new messaging app that operates via Bluetooth and does not require an internet connection to work.

Bitchat is a peer-to-peer messaging app which does not require servers, phone numbers, or emails to work, contrary to other peer-to-peer applications such as WhatsApp and Messenger, which require all these elements. This indicates that no accounts, identifiers, or data collection will be done from BitChat users.

In an X post, Dorsey announced that the beta version of the app is live on TestFlight for iPhone users. It also attached a link to the GitHub page, which contains the code for the app. Dorsey mentioned that it was his weekend project, which he would use to "learn about Bluetooth mesh networks, relays and store and forward models, message encryption models, and a few other things."

Notably, Dorsey, the former co-founder of X, is a vocal proponent of decentralisation and blockchain technology.

Offline encrypted messaging and Decentralised communication

The new app BitChat enables encrypted communication between nearby vehicles, without depending on Wi-Fi or mobile data. If a user moves around, their devices connect via Bluetooth, creating a cluster, which passes messages from phone to phone. This connectivity allows messages to reach beyond their standard range of Bluetooth.

The devices, when placed in their range, act as a bridge, which would link nearby device groups and allow the message to travel longer distances. The messages sent via BitChat are stored on a user’s device and vanish by default, and do not go through a central server, highlighting Dorsey’s commitment towards privacy preservation and censorship-resistant communication.

As BitChat is not connected to any server, it offers connectivity with others during an outage, shutdown, or surveillance. The app also features optional group chats or "rooms", which can be renamed using hashtags and are password protected.

The upcoming update of the app will include Wi-Fi Direct, which will increase the speed and range of the messages, making an enhancement in off-grid, user-controlled communication.