Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati Launches AI Startup 'Thinking Machines Lab'

Hyderabad: OpenAI's former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mira Murati, on Wednesday, launched an AI startup, called Thinking Machines Lab. The new company described itself as an AI research and product startup that focuses on "building a future where everyone has access to the knowledge and tools to make AI work for their unique needs and goals."

The new entrant on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, posted online that the company is looking for candidates who want to join the team. The Thinking Machines Lab's team consists of about 30 people who are researchers, engineers, and builders from OpenAI, Meta, and Mistral.

Mira in September 2024 left OpenAI abruptly. She shared a statement online that stated, "I'm stepping away because I want to create time and space to do my own exploration."

Thinking Machines Lab

The startup currently consists of two-thirds of former OpenAI employees which includes Barret Zoph, a former researcher at OpenAI, and John Schulman, OpenAI co-founder and former Chief Science Officer at Anthropic. The latest AI startup entrant will have Zoph as its technology chief and John Schulman as their chief scientist.

Mira Murati is focused on building an AI model that focuses on AI alignment, which is a process of encoding human values into AI models and making them safer and more reliable. She aims to create an "AI that works for everyone", which could be used in broader areas of life compared to its competitors. To achieve this, the company claims to require three core foundations:

state-of-the-art model intelligence

high-quality infrastructure

advanced multimodal capabilities

Mira joined OpenAI in June 2018 and led the development of ChatGPT. She was often spotted with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Mira's resignation led to the governance structure changes in OpenAI. Before joining OpenAI, Murati had worked at an augmented reality startup Leap Motion and Tesla.