Forests, Wetlands, Farmland: NISAR Satellite Sends First Images Of Earth Ahead Of Full Operation

Hyderabad: The NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) Earth-observing radar satellite has sent its first images, capturing the planet's surface and offering a glimpse of future science contributions as the joint mission between the US space agency NASA (National Aeronatics and Space Administration) and the Indian space agency ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) gets ready to start full science operations later this year.

The images, captured using the satellite’s L-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) system, provided by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, demonstrate how NISAR can discern what type of land cover— low-lying vegetation, trees, and human structures—is present in each area. NASA says this capability is vital both for monitoring the gain and loss of forest and wetland ecosystems, as well as for tracking the progress of crops through growing seasons around the world.

Captured on Aug 21, this image from NISAR’s L-band radar shows Maine’s Mount Desert Island (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The first picture (attached above), taken on August 21, 2025, captured Mount Desert Island on the Maine coast, where dark areas represent water, green areas are forest, and magenta areas are hard or regular surfaces, such as bare ground and buildings.

On Aug 23, NISAR imaged land adjacent to northeastern North Dakota’s Forest River. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

The second picture (attached above), taken on August 23, 2025, captured data of a portion of northeastern North Dakota straddling Grand Forks and Walsh counties, showing forests and wetlands on the banks of the Forest River passing through the centre of the frame from west to east and farmland to the north and south. In the picture, the dark agricultural plots are fallow fields, whereas the lighter colours represent the presence of pasture or crops, such as soybean and corn. Circular patterns indicate the use of centre-pivot irrigation.