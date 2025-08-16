ETV Bharat / technology

Football And Falls As First Humanoid Robot Games Launch In China

A robot rehearses the 100m race before the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China ( AP Photo )

The first World Humanoid Robot Games began on Friday in Beijing with over 500 androids alternating between jerky tumbles and glimpses of real power as they compete in events from the 100-metre hurdles to kung fu.

Hundreds of robotics teams from 16 countries are going for gold at the Chinese capital's National Speed Skating Oval, built for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Events include traditional sports like athletics and basketball, as well as practical tasks such as medicine categorisation and cleaning.

Robots dressed like terracotta warriors are setup before the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China (AP Photo)

"I believe in the next 10 years or so robots will be basically at the same level as humans," enthusiastic 18-year-old spectator Chen Ruiyuan told AFP.

Human athletes might not be quaking in their boots just yet.

At one of the first events on Friday, five-a-side football, 10 robots the size of seven-year-olds shuffled around the pitch, often getting stuck in a scrum or falling over en masse.

However, in a 1500m race, domestic champion Unitree's humanoid stomped along the track at an impressive clip, easily outpacing rivals.

Robots march in for the opening ceremony of The World Humanoid Robot Games held in Beijing, China (AP Photo)

The fastest robot AFP witnessed finished in 6min 29.37sec, a far cry from the human men's world record of 3:26.00.

One mechanical racer barrelled straight into a human operator. The robot remained standing while the human was knocked flat, though did not appear to be injured.

'National strategy'

Robot competitions have been held for decades, but the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games is the first to focus specifically on robots that resemble human bodies, organisers said.