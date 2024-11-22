ETV Bharat / technology

Flying Man Takes To The Skies With A 1000 Horsepower Jet Suit At Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

Bengaluru: The 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit, Asia's largest technology conclave, concluded with a thrilling display of innovation that captivated attendees. Held from November 19 to November 21, 2024, at the Bangalore Palace, the summit's theme, "Unbound," captured the spirit of pushing boundaries in technology. This year’s event saw global leaders and companies come together to showcase the latest in tech, including a jaw-dropping aerial display by 23-year-old Issa Kalfon, also known as the "flying man."

Kalfon, who has been flying professionally for three years, performed a solo flight using a jet suit developed by Gravity Industries. With seven mini-jet engines powered by small gas turbines – two on his arms and three on his back – Kalfon wowed the audience by hovering 2.5 meters above the ground. His jet suit, which runs on jet fuel and air, allows him to fly at speeds of up to 85 mph and reach altitudes of up to 12,000 feet. He can hover for up to seven hours, depending on fuel levels, demonstrating the immense power of the engines, which run on 1000 horsepower.

"This is not the first time I’ve flown in India with my team," Kalfon said, adding, "However, it’s the first time I am flying solo, and I’ll be flying every day of the Tech Summit." He also mentioned that he has a remote control to navigate his movements with precision. The suit, first unveiled in 2017, is not only designed for entertainment but has potential applications in search and rescue missions and extreme sports.