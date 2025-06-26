ETV Bharat / technology

'Floating, Learning, Thriving' - Shubhanshu Shukla Goes Live From Dragon Capsule, Shares His Space Experience

Hyderabad: Indian astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is on his way to become the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. Scheduled to dock at the orbiting laboratory at 4:30 PM IST, Shubhanshu and the rest of the Ax-4 crew talked to the people on Earth via a livestream from the Dragon capsule en route to the ISS.

Shubhanshu expressed his excitement and gratitude for being in space alongside his fellow astronauts. He described the surreal experience of launch—initially feeling a strong urge to leave after quarantine, followed by the overwhelming force of liftoff, and finally the serene silence and weightlessness of space. He emphasised that the mission was a collective achievement, thanking the team, friends, and family for their support.

He reflected on the symbolic significance of the swan mascot aboard their capsule, highlighting its cultural meaning in India as a symbol of wisdom and discernment, especially relevant in an era of constant distraction.

Adjusting to space, Shubhanshu shared that he was feeling better, sleeping well, and learning like a child in a new world—adapting to the environment, enjoying the views, and embracing mistakes with his fellow astronauts. He concluded with heartfelt appreciation and optimism for the journey ahead.

Here is the entire message:

Hello everyone, namaskar from space. I'm thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts—as Peggy said, one veteran and three rookies—and wow, what a ride it was. Frankly, when I was sitting in the capsule in Grace yesterday on the launch pad, my only thought was, “let's just go.” After 30 days of quarantine, I just wanted to leave. Excitement and all that were far away—it was just the feeling of wanting to leave.

But when the ride started, it felt like you were getting pushed back into the seat. It was an amazing ride. Then, suddenly, nothing—everything... silenced; and you were just floating. You unbuckle, and you're just floating in the silence of vacuum. It was an amazing feeling.

I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of this. I understand that this is not a personal accomplishment; it is a collective achievement of each and every one of you who has been part of this journey. To make this possible, I really want to thank each one of you. Also, to family and friends—your support has mattered so much. This is so because of all of you.