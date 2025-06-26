'Floating, Learning, Thriving' - Shubhanshu Shukla Goes Live From Dragon Capsule, Shares His Space Experience

Hyderabad: Indian astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is on his way to become the first Indian to reach the International Space Station. Scheduled to dock at the orbiting laboratory at 4:30 PM IST, Shubhanshu and the rest of the Ax-4 crew talked to the people on Earth via a livestream from the Dragon capsule en route to the ISS.
Shubhanshu expressed his excitement and gratitude for being in space alongside his fellow astronauts. He described the surreal experience of launch—initially feeling a strong urge to leave after quarantine, followed by the overwhelming force of liftoff, and finally the serene silence and weightlessness of space. He emphasised that the mission was a collective achievement, thanking the team, friends, and family for their support.
He reflected on the symbolic significance of the swan mascot aboard their capsule, highlighting its cultural meaning in India as a symbol of wisdom and discernment, especially relevant in an era of constant distraction.
Adjusting to space, Shubhanshu shared that he was feeling better, sleeping well, and learning like a child in a new world—adapting to the environment, enjoying the views, and embracing mistakes with his fellow astronauts. He concluded with heartfelt appreciation and optimism for the journey ahead.
Here is the entire message:
Hello everyone, namaskar from space. I'm thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts—as Peggy said, one veteran and three rookies—and wow, what a ride it was. Frankly, when I was sitting in the capsule in Grace yesterday on the launch pad, my only thought was, “let's just go.” After 30 days of quarantine, I just wanted to leave. Excitement and all that were far away—it was just the feeling of wanting to leave.
But when the ride started, it felt like you were getting pushed back into the seat. It was an amazing ride. Then, suddenly, nothing—everything... silenced; and you were just floating. You unbuckle, and you're just floating in the silence of vacuum. It was an amazing feeling.
I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of this. I understand that this is not a personal accomplishment; it is a collective achievement of each and every one of you who has been part of this journey. To make this possible, I really want to thank each one of you. Also, to family and friends—your support has mattered so much. This is so because of all of you.
We showed you Joy and Grace—you know, this swan is a great symbol. It looks really cute, but we have a very important swan in our Indian culture. Swan symbolises wisdom; it also has the ability to discern what needs to be focused on and what does not. Basically, in the golden age of distraction, I would say this means a lot more.
I think we all have symbolism in Poland and in Hungary, and in India as well. This looks like a coincidence, but it is not. It has more meaning than we are attaching to it.
The capsule itself, Grace, has been very kind. I was not feeling great when we got shot into the vacuum, but since yesterday I’ve been told I’ve been sleeping a lot, which is a good sign. I think that’s a great sign. I’m getting used to this quite well—enjoying the views, enjoying the entire experience.
Learning like a baby—learning the new steps, how to walk, how to control yourself, everything. Learning how to read, I think. It’s a new environment, a new challenge, and I’m really enjoying this experience with my fellow astronauts. It’s good to make mistakes, but it’s even better to see somebody else do that too! So it has been a fun time up here.
That’s all I have to say. Thank you so much for making this happen. I’m sure we’re going to have a great time. And with this, I hand over to Tibbor now.
The livestream is embedded below:
Dragon spacecraft, carrying the Ax-4 crew, has completed the phase burn, which is the first of five major burns required to raise Dragon's orbit and position it for its approach to the International Space Station. In addition to Shubhanshu Shukla, the Axiom Mission 4 crew includes Commander Peggy Whitson of the USA, and mission specialists Tibor Kapu of Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland.