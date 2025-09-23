First Unmanned Gaganyaan Rocket To Launch In December 2025, Confirms ISRO Chairman
Narayanan mentioned that ISRO’s indigenously developed humanoid robot will be sent to space via an unmanned rocket.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation is planning to launch an unmanned rocket as part of the Gaganyaan mission by December this year. The confirmation came from ISRO Chairman V Narayanan at the 19th convocation ceremony held at a private technical college near Avadi, Chennai. Narayanan was invited as the special guest to honour 446 postgraduate and undergraduate students with degrees.
Speaking to the media, Narayanan said that the space agency is trying to launch seven to eight rockets by March 2026, which will also include an unmanned Gaganyaan rocket by December 2025. "Following its success, we will send and bring back Indian astronauts by 2027 using a rocket made in India," Narayanan said.
He further said that five PSLV rockets are being manufactured in private factories, the first of which will be launched in March. Subsequently, ISRO also plans to launch a commercial rocket, weighing 6500 kg, he added.
“Since the inception of the Indian Space Research Organisation, we have launched 133 satellites. Of these, 56 satellites are operational. Our country needs many more satellites, not only for security but also for public use," Narayanan said, while mentioning the successful operation of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite, launched jointly by NASA and ISRO. He also recalled the Aditya-L1 mission sent last year to study the sun. "So far, we have shared 13 terabytes of scientific data," he said.
The ISRO Chairman expressed his vision to expand the ecosystem of the Indian space sector in the interview and urged more private companies to join in the manufacturing of satellites and rockets. He mentioned that earlier, there were only one or two startups, but now there are more than 300 companies involved in the manufacturing of spacecrafts.
Narayanan also reaffirmed ISRO's commitment to offer support for crowd management at the Tirupati Brahmotsavam festival, which will commence from September 24, 2025, till October 2, 2025. ISRO will help the temple management by offering satellite imagery to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for better planning during the event.
When the ISRO Chairman was asked about Vyommitra, he said, “We are going to send a robotic woman to space in the Vyommitra project. That female robot will act as we speak. In December this year, we are going to send this Vyommitra female robot instead of a human in the first unmanned rocket.”