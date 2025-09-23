ETV Bharat / technology

First Unmanned Gaganyaan Rocket To Launch In December 2025, Confirms ISRO Chairman

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation is planning to launch an unmanned rocket as part of the Gaganyaan mission by December this year. The confirmation came from ISRO Chairman V Narayanan at the 19th convocation ceremony held at a private technical college near Avadi, Chennai. Narayanan was invited as the special guest to honour 446 postgraduate and undergraduate students with degrees.

Speaking to the media, Narayanan said that the space agency is trying to launch seven to eight rockets by March 2026, which will also include an unmanned Gaganyaan rocket by December 2025. "Following its success, we will send and bring back Indian astronauts by 2027 using a rocket made in India," Narayanan said.

He further said that five PSLV rockets are being manufactured in private factories, the first of which will be launched in March. Subsequently, ISRO also plans to launch a commercial rocket, weighing 6500 kg, he added.

“Since the inception of the Indian Space Research Organisation, we have launched 133 satellites. Of these, 56 satellites are operational. Our country needs many more satellites, not only for security but also for public use," Narayanan said, while mentioning the successful operation of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite, launched jointly by NASA and ISRO. He also recalled the Aditya-L1 mission sent last year to study the sun. "So far, we have shared 13 terabytes of scientific data," he said.