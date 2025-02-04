First 'Adult Content' App Lands On iPhone: Apple Raises Concerns

Hyderabad: A pornographic application has made its way to the iPhone in the European Union, and Apple is not thrilled about it. The tech giant criticised the newly available app and blamed the EU's digital policy for undermining consumer confidence in Apple.

The iPhone maker has maintained strict control over its App Store, since it opened in 2008, deciding which apps are available to the users. However, with the EU adopting the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple's gatekeeper status changed, requiring the tech giant to allow alternative app stores on its devices.

One of these app stores is AltStore, which has begun distributing a porn app, called Hot Tub, to iPhone users in the EU. The application describes itself as a "private, secure, and elegant way to browse adult content". As part of the alternative app store process, applications offered for iPhone and other devices go through a basic review by Apple.

This notarization process checks for cybersecurity threats but does not involve approving the app's content. However, AltStore described Hot Tub as "the world's 1st Apple-approved porn app".

This description was not well-received by Apple, as evident from the company statement cited by Reuters. Apple refuted its endorsement of the pornographic app and stated it is only permitting it due to legal requirements.

"Contrary to the false statements made by the marketplace developer, we certainly do not approve of this app and would never offer it in our App Store," Apple said. "The truth is that we are required by the European Commission to allow it to be distributed.”

Apple has maintained a strong stance against distributing porn via its platforms. Back in 2010, then-CEO Steve Jobs said that keeping porn off the iPhone was Apple's moral responsibility and one of its major motivations for acting as a gatekeeper.

Reacting to the availability of the porn application on the iPhone via AltStore in the EU, Apple said in a statement that it is deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore porn apps of this type create for EU users, especially kids. "This app and others like it will undermine consumer trust and confidence in our ecosystem," it added.