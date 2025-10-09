ETV Bharat / technology

Coevolution At Risk: Fig-Wasp Relationship Struggles Against Climate Extremes

Bengaluru: Insects may be small, but their survival holds up entire ecosystems, from the ancient bond between figs and fig wasps to the crops that feed us. As climate change intensifies, rising temperatures and shrinking habitats are pushing these vital pollinators to the brink.

Professor Renee M Borges, Honorary Professor at the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and her lab have worked extensively on decoding the fig-fig wasp relationship. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Borges shared how heat, habitat loss, and shifting seasons are silently rewriting the lives of insects and what that means for the world.

Pollinators: The invisible pillars of life

"Pollinators play a vital role in the production of nearly 70 per cent of the world’s crops. In India, staple grains such as rice and wheat, along with corn in many regions globally, are primarily pollinated by wind, a process that does not involve any living organisms. In these crops, the male and female reproductive parts must unite naturally for seeds or grains to form," Borges explained.

"In contrast, legumes, pulses, and most fruits depend on pollination by insects or other organisms. Without these pollinators, the process cannot occur, leading to reduced yields of crops that are essential sources of micronutrients, proteins, and vitamins in our diets," she added.

Fig trees: Keystone species sustaining tropical ecosystems

Fig trees hold great ecological importance in India and are considered keystone species. In an arch, the keystone is the central stone that supports the entire structure. If it is removed, the arch collapses. Similarly, fig trees play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of their ecosystems, Borges said.

A flying fox on a fig tree about to eat and disperse the figs (Picture credit: G Yathiraj)

A fig is a hollow, fleshy structure called a syconium, lined with hundreds of tiny flowers inside. In the unique fig–wasp pollination system, tiny wasps grow inside closed figs that provide both food and shelter. Once mature, male wasps emerge first, mate with females inside the fig, and dig exit tunnels before dying. The fertilised females then collect pollen, escape through these tunnels, and have just 24–48 hours to find another receptive fig to pollinate and lay eggs. The flowers they use for egg-laying develop into galls that nourish the larvae, completing the remarkable cycle of life and pollination. Throughout the year, fig flowers are the only places where fig wasps can live and reproduce.

Borges noted that fig trees produce fruits year-round, ensuring a continuous exchange of pollen and pollinators. These fruits also serve as an essential food source for a wide range of animals—monkeys, primates, birds, and even humans. During times when other food sources are scarce, figs become a lifeline for many species. Since they sustain such a vast network of life and provide resources throughout the year, ecologists refer to fig trees as keystone species.

"This remarkable interdependence between figs, their pollinators, and other animals is what inspired me to study this fascinating keystone group."

The fig–wasp relationship: A classic example of coevolution

She explained that the fig–wasp relationship is a classic example of coevolutionary mutualism. Co-evolution occurs when two species evolve together, developing traits that are interdependent and complementary. There are about 800 species of figs worldwide, and each fig species has its own unique pollinator wasp.

"In the case of Ficus racemosa, which I focused on, the pollinator species is highly specific—it cannot pollinate any other fig species. This tight evolutionary linkage means that if the pollinator population declines due to climate change, the process of fig pollination—and consequently fig reproduction—will be disrupted," Borges said.

Rising heat and erratic rainfall put fig–wasp survival on the line

When asked what other climate-related factors, apart from temperature, threaten the fig–fig-wasp relationship, Professor Borges said that according to various studies conducted under laboratory conditions—since such experiments can only be carried out in controlled environments—fig wasps cannot survive temperatures above 37–38°C. However, in cities like Bengaluru, temperatures are now exceeding 40°C, and in several parts of the country, they even cross 45°C. Ecologists and environmentalists are deeply concerned about this trend.