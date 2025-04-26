ETV Bharat / technology

FatBoyPanel: New Malware Disguises As Banking App To Steal Money - Indian Users At Target

The FatBoyPanel is very dangerous as it is constantly evolving and is tailored for Indian banking system ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: FatBoyPanel, a newly discovered malware in India, is posing a significant threat, potentially endangering over 25 million Android users in the country. The malware disguises itself as a fake banking app and is distributed through WhatsApp— the most popular messaging application in the country. The malware is designed to steal money directly from a user’s bank account(s). Cybersecurity experts warn that FatBoyPanel is way more advanced and dangerous than previously distributed malware, as it is tailored for the Indian banking system.

FatBoyPanel: How Does it Operate?

One of the alarming cases involving FatBoyPanel happened with a 44-year-old dairy businessman from Dharashiv, who received a call from a stranger pretending to be a bank official. The caller claimed that the person’s bank account would be blocked unless the account was immediately updated. The panicked man agreed to install a banking app which was sent via WhatsApp. Minutes after installing the malware, 25 unauthorised transactions wiped out the victim's entire bank balance.

What is FatBoyPanel?

Zimperium, a US-based cybersecurity firm, discovered the FatBoyPanel malware and identified it as a mobile-first banking trojan. The FatBoyPanel has been found hiding inside nearly 900 fake apps, which are spread mostly via APK files, installed outside the Google Play Store. Once the APK has been installed, the malware removes its logo icon, making itself invisible. The FatBoyPanel disables Google Play Protect and gains permission to read SMS messages, and gathers OTPs (One-Time Passwords), allowing cyber attackers to bypass two-factor authentication and transfer money from the victim’s bank account.