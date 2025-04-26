FatBoyPanel: New Malware Disguises As Banking App To Steal Money - Indian Users At Target

Hyderabad: FatBoyPanel, a newly discovered malware in India, is posing a significant threat, potentially endangering over 25 million Android users in the country. The malware disguises itself as a fake banking app and is distributed through WhatsApp— the most popular messaging application in the country. The malware is designed to steal money directly from a user’s bank account(s). Cybersecurity experts warn that FatBoyPanel is way more advanced and dangerous than previously distributed malware, as it is tailored for the Indian banking system.
FatBoyPanel: How Does it Operate?
One of the alarming cases involving FatBoyPanel happened with a 44-year-old dairy businessman from Dharashiv, who received a call from a stranger pretending to be a bank official. The caller claimed that the person’s bank account would be blocked unless the account was immediately updated. The panicked man agreed to install a banking app which was sent via WhatsApp. Minutes after installing the malware, 25 unauthorised transactions wiped out the victim's entire bank balance.
What is FatBoyPanel?
Zimperium, a US-based cybersecurity firm, discovered the FatBoyPanel malware and identified it as a mobile-first banking trojan. The FatBoyPanel has been found hiding inside nearly 900 fake apps, which are spread mostly via APK files, installed outside the Google Play Store. Once the APK has been installed, the malware removes its logo icon, making itself invisible. The FatBoyPanel disables Google Play Protect and gains permission to read SMS messages, and gathers OTPs (One-Time Passwords), allowing cyber attackers to bypass two-factor authentication and transfer money from the victim’s bank account.
Why it is dangerous: The FatBoyPanel is highly coordinated as it is operated via a central control system, which manages multiple versions of the malware at once. This makes it more scalable and difficult to shut down. According to Nicolas Chiaraviglio, chief scientist at Zimperium, the new malware has already collected data from over 25 million devices and has captured over 1.5 lakh stolen messages. The main highlight is that it is constantly evolving, making it harder to detect using traditional security tools.
FatBoyPanel: How to Protect Yourself
- Never Side-load apps: Download apps only from the Google Play Store.
- Automatic Scanning: Make sure that you keep your Google Play Protect enabled for automatic scanning.
- Mobile Security Apps: Download and use a trusted mobile security app with real-time protection.
- Never open Unknown links: Always avoid clicking unknown links, especially from WhatsApp, as they could contain malware.
- Review App permissions carefully: Always review app permissions carefully and do not grant access for SMS or call unless it is necessary.
Cyber experts suggest that banks must shift from SMS-based OTPs and adopt a stronger method of security for safer bank transactions. Until banks switch from this, users need to stay alert to such cyberattacks.
Also Read: Cyberattacks Surge In India: Why Paying Ransom To Hackers Might Be A Big Mistake