FASTag Annual Pass Starts Tomorrow For Hassle-Free Toll Crossing: Price, Eligibility, Benefits, How To Buy

Hyderabad: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), starting this Independence Day, will introduce the FASTag Annual Pass in India. The pass is designed to make highway travel easier and affordable for frequent drivers. It allows private vehicle owners to pay a one-time fee for an entire year or up to 200 toll crossings, whichever comes first.

The FASTag Annual Pass will enable drivers to save on repeated recharges, speed up toll payments, and reduce traffic at toll plazas. While the standard FASTag recharges are aimed at offering a contactless payment solution, the Annual Pass will work like a sort of subscription, offering a seamless solution without having to keep track of the balance in the FASTag account.

What is the FASTag annual pass?

The FASTag annual pass is a prepaid toll payment plan, which has been introduced by the Indian government, especially for non-commercial private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans. Announced by the Road Transport and Highways Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the pass offers travellers the convenience of paying a fixed amount one-time fee of Rs 3,000 for either 200 toll payments or a year, valid from the activation date, whichever comes first.

The annual pass will allow users to eliminate the need to frequently recharge their FASTag accounts. The new annual pass can be easily integrated into the existing FASTag accounts.

FASTag Annual Pass: Eligibility