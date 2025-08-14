FASTag Annual Pass Starts Tomorrow For Hassle-Free Toll Crossing: Price, Eligibility, Benefits, How To Buy

Hyderabad: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), starting this Independence Day, will introduce the FASTag Annual Pass in India. The pass is designed to make highway travel easier and affordable for frequent drivers. It allows private vehicle owners to pay a one-time fee for an entire year or up to 200 toll crossings, whichever comes first.
The FASTag Annual Pass will enable drivers to save on repeated recharges, speed up toll payments, and reduce traffic at toll plazas. While the standard FASTag recharges are aimed at offering a contactless payment solution, the Annual Pass will work like a sort of subscription, offering a seamless solution without having to keep track of the balance in the FASTag account.
What is the FASTag annual pass?
The FASTag annual pass is a prepaid toll payment plan, which has been introduced by the Indian government, especially for non-commercial private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans. Announced by the Road Transport and Highways Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the pass offers travellers the convenience of paying a fixed amount one-time fee of Rs 3,000 for either 200 toll payments or a year, valid from the activation date, whichever comes first.
#FASTagbasedAnnualPass for ₹3,000!— NHAI (@NHAI_Official) August 11, 2025
✅ Valid for 1 year or up to 200 toll plaza crossings – whichever is earlier – starting from the day you activate it.
✅ Enjoy seamless travel across highways without the hassle of frequent top-ups.
Travel smarter, travel with #FASTag!… pic.twitter.com/eDABOdqO2M
The annual pass will allow users to eliminate the need to frequently recharge their FASTag accounts. The new annual pass can be easily integrated into the existing FASTag accounts.
FASTag Annual Pass: Eligibility
Here are the conditions that must be met to be eligible for the FASTag Annual Pass:
- Active FASTag: The existing FASTag on the vehicle must be active and in working condition.
- Proper placement of FASTag: It must be properly fixed onto the vehicle’s windshield, so that it can be properly scanned at toll plazas without any issues.
- Vehicle Registration Link: The Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) must be correctly linked to the FASTag account, which will allow smooth verification at toll plazas.
- Private Vehicle Restriction: The annual pass is available only for private, non-commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, are not eligible for the annual pass.
- No Blacklist status: The annual pass will not be provided to those FASTag accounts that have been blacklisted due to fraudulent activity or violations.
FASTag Annual Pass: How to buy it?
Here are the steps to buy the FASTag Annual Pass:
Step 1: Go to the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official NHAI or MoRTH portals
Step 2: Now log in to your registered mobile number or directly enter the vehicle registration number and FASTag ID
Step 3: The system checks whether the entered details are correct; once the details are checked, eligible users can pay Rs 3,000 online using a debit card, a credit card, UPI or net banking.
Once the payment is successful, the Annual Pass will be linked to the existing FASTag account. Users will receive an SMS confirmation regarding the activation of the pass on August 15, 2025.