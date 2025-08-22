ETV Bharat / technology

Fantasy Apps Suspend Money Games After Govt Passes Online Gaming Bill

The bill proposed 2 years in prison or a Rs 50 lakh fine for advertising, promoting or sponsoring such games. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

New Delhi: India's leading Online Gaming Bill Passed In Lok Sabha: Prohibits Real Money Gaming, Promotes E-sports (RMG) companies, including Dream Sports, Gameskraft, Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Zupee, have started suspending games involving real money on their platforms, after the government passed the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025'.

The bill banned all online money games, where players stake money with the expectation of financial returns, regardless of whether they are skill-based or chance-based. Further, it granted authorities the power to search any premises and arrest without a warrant any person under suspicion of violation.

Dream Sports has suspended all 'Pay to Play' contests on Dream Picks, its new fantasy sports app and also its casual RMG app, Dream Play. The fantasy sports major launched both apps in recent months.

"In view of the recent development pertaining to "The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025", we are pausing all 'Pay to Play' Fantasy Sports contests on our platform. Your account balance is safe and available for you to withdraw from the Dream11 app," according to a notice on the app.