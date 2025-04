ETV Bharat / technology

Fake Payment Apps: How To Identify And Stay Safe

New Delhi: Fake payment apps are counterfeits of legitimate payment applications. They closely resemble the user interface (UI), colour schemes, and overall appearance of popular payment apps, often replicating the entire payment process -- making them hard to distinguish at a glance.

Some of these fraudulent apps further enhance the illusion by imitating the sound of a payment notification, such as a beep or chime, to falsely suggest that a payment has been received. Also, they can produce convincing payment information to show a successful transaction, which is challenging to distinguish at a quick glance.

How to stay safe from fake payment apps

Fraudsters use fake payment apps to convince innocent victims that they have completed a transaction. In reality, they use a fake app that only simulates the payment transaction flow, leaving the victim to realise only later that the transaction was fabricated.

Here are a few tips that help you stay vigilant and safe from fake payment apps:

Check transaction history: Always verify transactions through your payment app or bank account. Do not rely solely on screenshots or notifications.

2. Inconsistent information: Look for discrepancies in the transaction details. Fake apps may have subtle errors or inconsistencies that can alert you to a scam.

3. Pressure tactics: Be wary of individuals who rush you to complete a transaction without allowing time for proper verification.