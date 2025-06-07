ETV Bharat / technology

Failed To Land Again: Why Japan's Resilience Lander Crashed On Moon

A Tokyo-based space exploration company, ispace, has once again failed to land its space lander onto the lunar surface.

Failed To Land Again: Why Japan's Resilience Lander Crashed On Moon
The telemetry data obtained from this unsuccessful space mission will be used to determine the root casue of its failure. (Image Credit: ispace)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: An attempt to land a commercially built spacecraft on the surface of the Moon by a private Japanese space company has failed. Manufactured by Tokyo-based ispace, the Resilience lunar lander failed to perform a successful touchdown and crashed on the lunar surface.

Had it succeeded, Resilience would have made history as the first non-US commercial lander to achieve a soft landing on the Moon. Notably, this was ispace’s second failed attempt to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface.

The HAKUTO-R Mission Control Centre in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, lost control of the uncrewed vehicle following the landing sequence. They tried to contact the lander multiple times for an extended period but failed. The Centre eventually concluded that further contact was no longer possible. This led to the Mission Control Centre declaring the mission a failure.

In an X post, ispace announced the failure of the mission, which stated, “Mission controllers have determined that it is unlikely that communication with the lander will be restored and therefore completing Success 9 is not achievable. It has been decided to conclude the mission.” Takeshi Hakamada, Founder and CEO of ispace, said that analysing the telemetry data obtained from this unsuccessful mission will be their top priority, helping them determine the root cause of the failure.

Hakuto-R Mission 2: Timeline

The Resilience space lander was first launched in January 2025. It was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It took nearly five months to travel to the Moon via a fuel-efficient low-energy transfer trajectory. This route is slower, allowing for careful system checks and adjustments along the way.

The space lander entered lunar orbit in May 2025 and targeted a landing at Mare Frigoris, also known as the Sea of Cold, which is a basaltic plain in the Moon’s northern hemisphere, selected for its smooth terrain and extended sunlight.

The live broadcast of the spacecraft’s landing was scheduled for 12:47 AM IST. As the Resilience began its automated descent from a 100 km orbit, the HAKUTO-R Mission Control Centre lost contact with the lander, as a software error led to the crash of the spacecraft.

Despite extensive preparations and corrections based on the previous mission, the craft failed to slow down sufficiently before the impact, which resulted in a crash landing.

A glimpse of Hakuto-R Mission 1

The unsuccessful landing of Resilience brought back painful memories of 2023, when ispace’s first spacecraft, Hakuto-R, crashed onto the Rashid rover, which experienced an unexpected acceleration on its way down.

The Hakuto-R entered a free-fall towards the lunar surface as its fuel stock was expiring, which prevented the thrusters from firing and slowing down during the landing approach.

TAGGED:

