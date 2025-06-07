ETV Bharat / technology

Failed To Land Again: Why Japan's Resilience Lander Crashed On Moon

The telemetry data obtained from this unsuccessful space mission will be used to determine the root casue of its failure. ( Image Credit: ispace )

Hyderabad: An attempt to land a commercially built spacecraft on the surface of the Moon by a private Japanese space company has failed. Manufactured by Tokyo-based ispace, the Resilience lunar lander failed to perform a successful touchdown and crashed on the lunar surface.

Had it succeeded, Resilience would have made history as the first non-US commercial lander to achieve a soft landing on the Moon. Notably, this was ispace’s second failed attempt to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface.

The HAKUTO-R Mission Control Centre in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, lost control of the uncrewed vehicle following the landing sequence. They tried to contact the lander multiple times for an extended period but failed. The Centre eventually concluded that further contact was no longer possible. This led to the Mission Control Centre declaring the mission a failure.

In an X post, ispace announced the failure of the mission, which stated, “Mission controllers have determined that it is unlikely that communication with the lander will be restored and therefore completing Success 9 is not achievable. It has been decided to conclude the mission.” Takeshi Hakamada, Founder and CEO of ispace, said that analysing the telemetry data obtained from this unsuccessful mission will be their top priority, helping them determine the root cause of the failure.

Hakuto-R Mission 2: Timeline