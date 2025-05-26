Explained: Why Apple May Continue To Make iPhones In India Even After Trump's 25% Import Tariff

Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump wants Apple to start assembling iPhones in the United States instead of making them overseas. Trump has threatened the iPhone maker with 25 per cent import tariffs even if they make the devices in India. However, experts believe the "Made in America' iPhone plan could be nothing more than a fantasy as it is nearly impossible for Apple to shift the assembly line to the US. In addition to a substantial increase in production cost, the lack of a fully integrated supply chain in the country is another strong reason for Apple to keep sticking to its guns.

Talking to CNN, Dan Ives, global head of technology research at Wedbush Securities, said that the idea of fully domestic iPhone production is a "fictional tale" and such a device could cost a whopping $3,500 (around Rs 2,98 lakh). According to the expert, it would take Apple at least three years and a massive expenditure of $30 billion just to shift 10 per cent of its supply chain to the US. Replicating Apple’s complex Asian supply chain in the US would result in massive cost increases, Ives warned.

Due to Apple's supply chain being Asia-heavy around China, India, and Vietnam, it is not only impractical but also infeasible for Apple to relocate its manufacturing ecosystem to the USA in the near to mid-term, said Neil Shah, Vice President of Research at Market research and analysis firm Counterpoint Research.

"It's not just about Foxconn opening a factory in the USA, but also the supply chain has to relocate closer to the USA, which is beyond question. Secondly, even if Apple's partner starts assembling in the USA, it will be at least 10-20 per cent more expensive. So it would eventually be as expensive as the 25 per cent tariff," he said.

The cost of assembling an iPhone in India

An analysis by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) estimates that Apple spends the least amount of money on assembly, while the majority of expenses go towards parts like chips, screens, and cameras, with the tech giant itself claiming the lion's share through its software, design, and brand.

As per the report, for a $1,000 iPhone, Apple keeps $450 and spends $80 on US component makers like Qualcomm and Broadcom. Taiwan earns $150 for chip manufacturing, South Korea adds $90 for OLED screens and memory chips, and Japan adds another $85, mainly via camera systems. Other countries like Germany, Vietnam, and Malaysia account for a modest $45 through smaller parts, while India gets only $30 for assembly, of which a large part is paid back through the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

"In India, assembly workers make roughly $230 per month. In contrast, US minimum wage laws in states like California mean monthly labour costs could rise to $2,900 -- a 13-fold increase. The cost of assembling each iPhone would jump from $30 to about $390. Apple's profit per device would drop from $450 to around $60, unless offset by price hikes," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Shah said if not China, then India remains the only potential manufacturing destination for Apple as the ecosystem is mushrooming, aided by lower-cost English-speaking skilled labour, world-class software talent, favourable government policies such as PLI and a huge domestic consumption market.

Country/Region Contribution to iPhone Cost Key Components/Role Apple (Profit) $450 Software, design, branding United States $80 Qualcomm & Broadcom components Taiwan $150 Chip manufacturing South Korea $90 OLED screens, memory chips Japan $85 Camera systems Germany, Vietnam, Malaysia $45 Smaller parts India $30 Assembly

Amid uncertainty over tariffs, Cook had previously stated that Apple would source the majority of iPhones sold in the US from India in the June quarter, while the majority of devices made in China would be sold in other markets. Even with a 25 per cent tariff on imports, the made-in-India iPhone would still be cheaper than a made-in-US iPhone, courtesy of the high cost of manufacturing and supply chain issues.

Apple opened its first ever retail store in India (Apple BKC in Mumbai) on April 18, 2023. (Image Credits: Apple)

In addition to cheap assembly costs, government support, and export capabilities, Apple has another reason to bet big on India. The country is emerging as a strong market for Apple as the company registered the highest growth of 23 per cent in the January-March quarter and claimed its rank among the top five brands. According to IDC, the iPhone 16 model was the highest shipped model in this period, accounting for 4 per cent of overall India shipments.

Additionally, Apple plans to open four new retail stores in India, which are expected to be located in Pune, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Notably, the tech giant opened its first set of retail stores in April 2023, which include the Apple BKC Store in Mumbai and the Apple Saket Store in Delhi.

(With agency inputs)