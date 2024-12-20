Explained: Kia Syros Variant-Wise Features, Colours, And More

Hyderabad: Kia on Thursday introduced its first compact Syros SUV in India. The Kia Syros will arrive in February with bookings of the SUV starting from January 3, 2025. The compact SUV will be available in two engine models. Let us take a detailed look at what these six trims have to offer.
Kia Syros: Price and Bookings
The prices of the Kia Syros will be revealed in February 2025 after the official launch of the compact SUV. The bookings for the Kia Syros will begin on January 3, 2025.
Kia Syros: Colour
All the variants of the Kia Syros will have eight monotone colour options which will also include the new Frost Blue shade as well. Other colour options include Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Pweter Olive, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. These colours can be seen on the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos models as well.
After its official launch in India, the Kia Syros will compete against the recently launched Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
Kia Syros: Specifications
The Kia Syros will come with two turbocharged engines. A 1.0L petrol engine that generates a power output of 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque and a 1.5L diesel engine that produces 116 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Both the engines are available with a 6-speed manual transmission while the diesel engine has a 7-speed DCT gearbox option starting from its lower-spec HTK+ trim. Meanwhile, the diesel engine gets a 6-speed torque converter gearbox from the higher-spec HTX+ trim.
15-inch steel wheels with full cover (petrol only)
Driver seat height adjust
Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold and turn signal
Roof rails
2 tweeters
Kia Syros: HTK+
Engine: 1.0L Petrol 6MT, 7DCT /1.5 Diesel 6MT
Features in addition to HTK (O)
16-inch alloy wheels
Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
Cloud Blue and Grey dual-tone interior with Mint Green accents
Semi leatherette seats
Keyless entry with push button start/stop (petrol-DCT only)
Remote driver door window up/down (petrol-DCT only)
Paddle shifters (petrol-DCT only)
60:40 split rear seats with slide and recline
Rear centre armrest with cup holders
Rear parcel shelf
Driver one-touch auto up/down
Cruise control
Adjustable rear seat headrests
Rear disc brakes (petrol-DCT only)
Follow-me-home headlamps (petrol-DCT only)
Drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport (petrol-DCT only)
Traction control modes – Sand, Mud, Snow
Front centre armrest and retractable cup holder (MT only)
Kia Syros: HTX
Engine: 1.0L Petrol 6MT, 7DCT /1.5 Diesel 6MT
Features in addition to HTK+
LED headlamps, daytime running lights and tail-lamps
Cloud Blue and Grey leatherette seats
Dual-tone leatherette wrapped steering, gear knob
Remote windows up/down
Front ventilated seats
Rear wiper and washer
All windows one-touch auto up/down
Electric parking brake with auto-hold (petrol-DCT only)
Kia Syros: HTX+
Engine: 1.0L Petrol 7DCT /1.5 Diesel 6AT
Features in addition to HTX
17-inch alloy wheels
Puddle lamps with Kia logo projection
Dual-tone interiors with Matte Orange accents
Dual-tone grey leatherette seats
Alloy pedals
64-colour ambient lighting
12.3-inch HD MID
5-inch touchscreen for climate control
8-speaker Harman Kardon system
Kia Connect 2.0 in-car connectivity suite
OTA software updates with Kia remote diagnostics
Air purifier with AQI display
Smart dashcam with dual camera with mobile app
Rear ventilated seats
Automatic day/night IRVM
Smartphone wireless charger
Four-way powered driver seat adjust
Kia Syros: HTX+(O)
Engine: 1.0L Petrol 7DCT /1.5 Diesel 6AT
Features in addition to HTX+
Front and rear parking sensors
360-degree camera
Blind spot monitor
Level 2 ADAS
