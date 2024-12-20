ETV Bharat / technology

Explained: Kia Syros Variant-Wise Features, Colours, And More

Here is the variant-wise feature list of the newly introduced Kia Syros in India.

Kia Syros Explained: Variant-Wise Features, Colours, And More
Bookings for the Kia Syros will begin on January 3, 2025. (Kia India)
Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Kia on Thursday introduced its first compact Syros SUV in India. The Kia Syros will arrive in February with bookings of the SUV starting from January 3, 2025. The compact SUV will be available in two engine models. Let us take a detailed look at what these six trims have to offer.

Kia Syros: Price and Bookings

The prices of the Kia Syros will be revealed in February 2025 after the official launch of the compact SUV. The bookings for the Kia Syros will begin on January 3, 2025.

Kia Syros: Colour

All the variants of the Kia Syros will have eight monotone colour options which will also include the new Frost Blue shade as well. Other colour options include Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Pweter Olive, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. These colours can be seen on the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos models as well.

After its official launch in India, the Kia Syros will compete against the recently launched Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Kia Syros: Specifications

The Kia Syros will come with two turbocharged engines. A 1.0L petrol engine that generates a power output of 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque and a 1.5L diesel engine that produces 116 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Both the engines are available with a 6-speed manual transmission while the diesel engine has a 7-speed DCT gearbox option starting from its lower-spec HTK+ trim. Meanwhile, the diesel engine gets a 6-speed torque converter gearbox from the higher-spec HTX+ trim.

Kia Syros: Variant-Wise Features

The Kia Syros will have safety features such as six airbags, ESC, and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) as standard features. Here is the list of all variants and their features:

Kia Syros: Variant-Wise Feature List
Kia Syros: HTK
Engine: 1.0L Petrol MT (Manual Transmission)
  • Halogen headlamps
  • 15-inch steel wheels with cover
  • Flush-fitting door handles
  • Shark fin antenna
  • Black and grey dual-tone interior
  • Semi-leatherette seats
  • 4.2-inch MID
  • 12.3-inch HD touchscreen
  • 4 speakers
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
  • Rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines
  • C-Type USB charger (two each at front and rear)
  • Tilt adjust steering
  • All door power windows with illumination
  • Centre console with armrest and cup holders
  • Rear bench-type seat
  • Front passenger adjustable headrest
  • Remote key with central locking
  • Day and night interior rear-view mirror (IRVM)
  • Electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs)
  • Manual AC
  • Rear AC vents
  • Rear door sunshade curtains
Kia Syros: HTK (O)
Engine: 1.0L Petrol 6MT /1.5 Diesel 6MT

Features in addition to HTK

  • Sunroof
  • 16-inch alloy wheels (diesel only)
  • 15-inch steel wheels with full cover (petrol only)
  • Driver seat height adjust
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold and turn signal
  • Roof rails
  • 2 tweeters
Kia Syros: HTK+
Engine: 1.0L Petrol 6MT, 7DCT /1.5 Diesel 6MT

Features in addition to HTK (O)

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
  • Cloud Blue and Grey dual-tone interior with Mint Green accents
  • Semi leatherette seats
  • Keyless entry with push button start/stop (petrol-DCT only)
  • Remote driver door window up/down (petrol-DCT only)
  • Paddle shifters (petrol-DCT only)
  • 60:40 split rear seats with slide and recline
  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders
  • Rear parcel shelf
  • Driver one-touch auto up/down
  • Cruise control
  • Adjustable rear seat headrests
  • Rear disc brakes (petrol-DCT only)
  • Follow-me-home headlamps (petrol-DCT only)
  • Drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport (petrol-DCT only)
  • Traction control modes – Sand, Mud, Snow
  • Front centre armrest and retractable cup holder (MT only)
Kia Syros: HTX
Engine: 1.0L Petrol 6MT, 7DCT /1.5 Diesel 6MT

Features in addition to HTK+

  • LED headlamps, daytime running lights and tail-lamps
  • Cloud Blue and Grey leatherette seats
  • Dual-tone leatherette wrapped steering, gear knob
  • Remote windows up/down
  • Front ventilated seats
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • All windows one-touch auto up/down
  • Electric parking brake with auto-hold (petrol-DCT only)
Kia Syros: HTX+
Engine: 1.0L Petrol 7DCT /1.5 Diesel 6AT

Features in addition to HTX

  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Puddle lamps with Kia logo projection
  • Dual-tone interiors with Matte Orange accents
  • Dual-tone grey leatherette seats
  • Alloy pedals
  • 64-colour ambient lighting
  • 12.3-inch HD MID
  • 5-inch touchscreen for climate control
  • 8-speaker Harman Kardon system
  • Kia Connect 2.0 in-car connectivity suite
  • OTA software updates with Kia remote diagnostics
  • Air purifier with AQI display
  • Smart dashcam with dual camera with mobile app
  • Rear ventilated seats
  • Automatic day/night IRVM
  • Smartphone wireless charger
  • Four-way powered driver seat adjust
Kia Syros: HTX+(O)
Engine: 1.0L Petrol 7DCT /1.5 Diesel 6AT

Features in addition to HTX+

  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • 360-degree camera
  • Blind spot monitor
  • Level 2 ADAS

