Explained: Kia Syros Variant-Wise Features, Colours, And More

Hyderabad: Kia on Thursday introduced its first compact Syros SUV in India. The Kia Syros will arrive in February with bookings of the SUV starting from January 3, 2025. The compact SUV will be available in two engine models. Let us take a detailed look at what these six trims have to offer.

Kia Syros: Price and Bookings

The prices of the Kia Syros will be revealed in February 2025 after the official launch of the compact SUV. The bookings for the Kia Syros will begin on January 3, 2025.

Kia Syros: Colour

All the variants of the Kia Syros will have eight monotone colour options which will also include the new Frost Blue shade as well. Other colour options include Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Pweter Olive, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. These colours can be seen on the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos models as well.

After its official launch in India, the Kia Syros will compete against the recently launched Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Kia Syros: Specifications

The Kia Syros will come with two turbocharged engines. A 1.0L petrol engine that generates a power output of 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque and a 1.5L diesel engine that produces 116 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Both the engines are available with a 6-speed manual transmission while the diesel engine has a 7-speed DCT gearbox option starting from its lower-spec HTK+ trim. Meanwhile, the diesel engine gets a 6-speed torque converter gearbox from the higher-spec HTX+ trim.

Kia Syros: Variant-Wise Features

The Kia Syros will have safety features such as six airbags, ESC, and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) as standard features. Here is the list of all variants and their features:

Kia Syros: Variant-Wise Feature List Kia Syros: HTK Engine: 1.0L Petrol MT (Manual Transmission) Halogen headlamps

15-inch steel wheels with cover

Flush-fitting door handles

Shark fin antenna

Black and grey dual-tone interior

Semi-leatherette seats

4.2-inch MID

12.3-inch HD touchscreen

4 speakers

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines

C-Type USB charger (two each at front and rear)

Tilt adjust steering

All door power windows with illumination

Centre console with armrest and cup holders

Rear bench-type seat

Front passenger adjustable headrest

Remote key with central locking

Day and night interior rear-view mirror (IRVM)

Electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs)

Manual AC

Rear AC vents

Rear door sunshade curtains

Kia Syros: HTK (O) Engine: 1.0L Petrol 6MT /1.5 Diesel 6MT Features in addition to HTK Sunroof

16-inch alloy wheels (diesel only)

15-inch steel wheels with full cover (petrol only)

Driver seat height adjust

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold and turn signal

Roof rails

2 tweeters

Kia Syros: HTK+ Engine: 1.0L Petrol 6MT, 7DCT /1.5 Diesel 6MT Features in addition to HTK (O) 16-inch alloy wheels

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

Cloud Blue and Grey dual-tone interior with Mint Green accents

Semi leatherette seats

Keyless entry with push button start/stop (petrol-DCT only)

Remote driver door window up/down (petrol-DCT only)

Paddle shifters (petrol-DCT only)

60:40 split rear seats with slide and recline

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Rear parcel shelf

Driver one-touch auto up/down

Cruise control

Adjustable rear seat headrests

Rear disc brakes (petrol-DCT only)

Follow-me-home headlamps (petrol-DCT only)

Drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport (petrol-DCT only)

Traction control modes – Sand, Mud, Snow

Front centre armrest and retractable cup holder (MT only)

Kia Syros: HTX Engine: 1.0L Petrol 6MT, 7DCT /1.5 Diesel 6MT Features in addition to HTK+ LED headlamps, daytime running lights and tail-lamps

Cloud Blue and Grey leatherette seats

Dual-tone leatherette wrapped steering, gear knob

Remote windows up/down

Front ventilated seats

Rear wiper and washer

All windows one-touch auto up/down

Electric parking brake with auto-hold (petrol-DCT only)

Kia Syros: HTX+ Engine: 1.0L Petrol 7DCT /1.5 Diesel 6AT Features in addition to HTX 17-inch alloy wheels

Puddle lamps with Kia logo projection

Dual-tone interiors with Matte Orange accents

Dual-tone grey leatherette seats

Alloy pedals

64-colour ambient lighting

12.3-inch HD MID

5-inch touchscreen for climate control

8-speaker Harman Kardon system

Kia Connect 2.0 in-car connectivity suite

OTA software updates with Kia remote diagnostics

Air purifier with AQI display

Smart dashcam with dual camera with mobile app

Rear ventilated seats

Automatic day/night IRVM

Smartphone wireless charger

Four-way powered driver seat adjust