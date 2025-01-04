ETV Bharat / technology

Your Data, Your Control: India's Personal Data Protection - Draft Rules 2025 Explained In 7 Points

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Friday unveiled the draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, specifying the collection, storage, and processing of user data. In addition to establishing a framework for consent and data breach notifications, the document also lists provisions for the privacy and security of data, especially for children.

The Act was passed by the Indian Parliament in August 2023, and the government is currently seeking public feedback on the draft rules via the MyGov portal until February 18, 2025. Let's take a look at the highlighting features of the draft.

Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) - Draft Rules, 2025

1. Notice and Consent

Notice: A Data Fiduciary (an entity or individual handling personal data) must give a notice before collecting your data. This notice must use simple, clear language, and provide an itemised list of the personal data being collected, along with a detailed explanation of why the data is needed and how it will be used.

Explicit Consent: Before collecting your data, companies must obtain your explicit consent, ensuring you fully understand the purpose and usage of your data.

Before collecting your data, companies must obtain your explicit consent, ensuring you fully understand the purpose and usage of your data. Withdrawal of Consent: You can withdraw consent anytime as easily as you gave it. This prevents companies from making the withdrawal process difficult or confusing.

You can withdraw consent anytime as easily as you gave it. This prevents companies from making the withdrawal process difficult or confusing. Consent Manager: A Consent Manager, registered in India with a minimum net worth of Rs 2 crore, helps manage and record your consent. It must provide a certified interoperable platform and maintain strong security measures.

2. Data Collection and Security