Explained: How Japan's Smartphone Act Challenges Apple's Browser Engine Restrictions On iOS

Hyderabad: Japan's new Smartphone Act may force Apple to allow third-party browser engines on iOS, allowing browsers like Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera, and others to break free from the requirement to use Apple's WebKit engine.
Japan's parliament passed the Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA) in June 2025 to promote fair and free competition in the smartphone market. Similar to the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Japanese legislation aims to prevent tech giants from abusing their position as providers of platforms to block rival services or favour their own.
The country has now published the MSCA Guidelines, clarifying how the new act will be interpreted and enforced. The act prohibits any measures that would prevent or hinder the adoption of alternative browser engines. It also advocates fair access to OS APIs and choice screens for browsers.
Third-party browser engines
Japan’s MSCA prohibits dominant providers like Apple from not only banning third-party browser engines outright but also engaging in subtler practices that undermine their adoption. These include imposing technical or financial barriers on app developers or discouraging users from choosing apps with alternative engines.
The MSCA seems to be targeting iOS ecosystem behaviour, which continues to block meaningful competition with technical and procedural restrictions even under the EU's DMA. The guidelines dictate that obstruction doesn’t have to be absolute—if the provider’s actions make meaningful adoption unlikely, that’s enough to violate the rules.
Equally functional API access
Japan’s MSCA requires that all businesses, including third-party browser developers, have access to OS APIs that offer functionally equivalent performance to those used by designated providers like Apple. While alternative APIs can be offered, they cannot be materially inferior in performance or capabilities.
This may target subtle forms of exclusion and ensure fair competition, especially in cases where browsers need deep integration with OS features that are typically reserved for proprietary engines like Safari or WebKit.
Browser selection screen
Japan’s MSCA requires that smartphone users be presented with a browser choice screen promptly after first activating their device. This means users must actively select software during initial setup or when launching relevant apps for the first time.
By specifying this timing, the Act improves upon the EU’s Digital Markets Act, aiming to ensure users are given a fair, timely opportunity to choose from available browsers rather than being passively defaulted into one.
According to the Global Competition Review (GCR), the Mobile Software Competition Act is expected to come into force by December 2025. With this, Apple will be required to permit browsers to run their own engines on iOS in not only the EU and the UK, but also in Japan.