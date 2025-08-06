ETV Bharat / technology

Explained: How Japan's Smartphone Act Challenges Apple's Browser Engine Restrictions On iOS

Hyderabad: Japan's new Smartphone Act may force Apple to allow third-party browser engines on iOS, allowing browsers like Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Opera, and others to break free from the requirement to use Apple's WebKit engine.

Japan's parliament passed the Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA) in June 2025 to promote fair and free competition in the smartphone market. Similar to the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Japanese legislation aims to prevent tech giants from abusing their position as providers of platforms to block rival services or favour their own.

The country has now published the MSCA Guidelines, clarifying how the new act will be interpreted and enforced. The act prohibits any measures that would prevent or hinder the adoption of alternative browser engines. It also advocates fair access to OS APIs and choice screens for browsers.

Third-party browser engines

Japan’s MSCA prohibits dominant providers like Apple from not only banning third-party browser engines outright but also engaging in subtler practices that undermine their adoption. These include imposing technical or financial barriers on app developers or discouraging users from choosing apps with alternative engines.

Japan's Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA)

The MSCA seems to be targeting iOS ecosystem behaviour, which continues to block meaningful competition with technical and procedural restrictions even under the EU's DMA. The guidelines dictate that obstruction doesn’t have to be absolute—if the provider’s actions make meaningful adoption unlikely, that’s enough to violate the rules.