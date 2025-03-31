Explained: Elon Musk’s Merger Of X With xAI

By Krishnanand

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest man, this week announced restructuring of his business as he announced the merger of his micro-blogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) with his artificial intelligence startup xAI in a deal with a combined value of $45 billion (including 12 billion debt). It was not shocking to the market watchers as both platforms had been working closely with the integration of xAI’s chatbot Grok on the social media platform X in November 2023 when it was made available to premium users of X. However, the timing of the announcement is crucial as it came on the heels of Musk's unsuccessful bid to acquire artificial intelligence company OpenAI, which is now backed by Microsoft.

In February this year, Elon Musk made a $97.4 billion offer to acquire OpenAI. Musk was an initial investor of OpenAI Inc. as a co-founder when it was founded in 2015, but Musk resigned from the board of OpenAI in 2018.

The X and xAI Deal

The deal between xAI and X involves a significant restructuring of Elon Musk's holdings, with xAI acquiring X in an all-stock transaction. This means that instead of a cash payment, X's shareholders received shares in xAI.

Key aspects of the deal include the valuation of X at approximately $33 billion, excluding its 12 billion debt, and as a result xAI's valuation has been estimated at $80 billion by Elon Musk. After taking into account a $12 billion bank loan, the valuation of X has been estimated at 45 billion.

At 45 billion US Dollars, the current valuation of X is one billion US dollars more than the takeover value offered by Musk in 2022 when he acquired Twitter in a 44 billion deal and turned it into a private entity. Prior to that, Twitter was a publicly traded company for nearly 10 years and was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before it was acquired by Elon Musk in October 2022.

Who will lead the merged entity?

The merger was announced just days ago by Elon Musk on the social media platform X, and there is no clarity yet on who will lead the merged entity. While Musk led Twitter as its CEO until June 2023, when he appointed Linda Yaccarino after a poll on Twitter when he sought the public view of him continuing as CEO of Twitter.

However, Elon Musk remains the Chairman and Chief Technology Officer of the new entity. While Linda Yaccarino is leading X as its CEO, Elon Musk remains the CEO of his AI startup known as xAI and Jared Birchall, a close aide of Musk, is Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Jared Birchall, a former banker at Morgan Stanley, is also CEO of Musk’s other company Neuralink. Even before the merger, two entities – X and xAI - have been sharing resources and talent but the merger is expected to further streamline this process.

However, it is not yet clear whether Linda Yaccarino will continue to lead the X after its merger with xAI. Linda Yaccarino is an American media executive who currently serves as the CEO of X Corp.

Prior to her role at X, Linda Yaccarino held a prominent position at NBC Universal, where she was the chairwoman of global advertising and partnerships. Yaccarino's career is known for extensive experience in the media industry and her leadership in advertising sales strategies and she was brought on board by Musk for greater monetisation of Twitter, which was later renamed to X under her leadership.

Corporate structure of the merged entity

Twitter was a publicly traded company for nearly 10 years before Elon Musk acquired it in a $44 billion deal in late October 2022 and converted it into a private entity. On the other hand, xAI was founded by Elon Musk in March 2023 as a private entity and remains a private entity till date. Merger of X with xAI will not change the nature of either X or xAI, as both entities are private and not publicly traded entities in the USA.

Headquarter for the new entity

While the former head office of Twitter was located in Market Square in San Francisco but in September last year, Musk closed it permanently and moved the new entity’s office to Bastrop, Texas. However, the head office of his AI startup xAI remains in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Road Ahead

In a post on X, Musk said: "The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge." He said this will allow the company to build a platform that doesn't just reflect the world but actively accelerates human progress.

"This is just the beginning," he said. His statement underscores the ambition of the merger and the potential of the merged entity that will combine the power of artificial intelligence with the massive reach of his social media platform.