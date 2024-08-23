ETV Bharat / technology

Explained: World's Second Largest Diamond Worth Over $40 Mn Mined Using X-Ray Tech In Botswana

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi looks at a large diamond discovered in Botswana at his office in Gaborone on August 22, 2024. ( AFP )

Gaborone, Botswana: A massive 2,492-carat diamond, which is billed as the second largest in the world, has been extracted in Botswana, a Canadian diamond mining company that found the stone had announced. The stone was mined from its Karowe diamond mine in northeastern Botswana and the extraction was made using the X-ray detection technology, Lucara Diamond said in a statement on Thursday.

Though the company did not provide any estimation value of the precious stone. The carat scale measure of the stone is second only to the 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond discovered in South Africa in 1905. "We are ecstatic about the recovery of this extraordinary 2,492-carat diamond," Lucara president William Lamb said in the statement.

Mega Diamond Recovery X-ray Tech

This find was "one of the largest rough diamonds ever unearthed" and detected using the company's Mega Diamond Recovery (MDR) X-ray Transmission (XRT) technology installed in 2017 to identify and preserve large, high-value diamonds, the statement said.

Alarge diamond discovered in Botswana is placed on a table inside the office of Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi in Gaborone on August 22, 2024. (AFP)

"The stone was recovered from the processing of EM/PK(S) kimberlite, the dominant ore type that Lucara will continue to target during the first years of the Company's underground mining operations," it added.

President congratulates Lucara

The managing director of Lucara Botswana, Naseem Lahri, presented the translucent stone, which is the size of a palm, to President Mokgweetsi Masisi at his office later Thursday. "I'm told this is the largest diamond to be discovered in Botswana to date and the second in the world," Masisi said, congratulating the company on the find. "This is precious."

Botswana's diamond economy

Botswana is one of the world's largest producers of diamonds which are its main source of income, accounting for 30 percent of GDP and 80 percent of its exports, according to International Monetary Fund figures.