Experts Weigh In: How AI Can Transform Agriculture, Healthcare, And Education

New Delhi: IndiaAI Mission is a project to stimulate the development of AI-based applications in strategic sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, weather prediction and disaster management. The array of 18 applications is aimed at using AI to aid in problems like climate change, learning disabilities, or agritech solutions.

"AI solutions for better crops, stronger healthcare, smarter education & climate resilience— MoU soon between India AI Mission & @gatesfoundation," Union Minister of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, wrote on X.

Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder of AI&Beyond, pointed out the effect of the use of AI in farming, saying, “The use of AI-powered applications will lead to improved crop yields, the accurate prediction of weather patterns, and the evaluation of the health of the soil. With the help of AI, farmers are able to keep track of the amount of rain falling and provide the best fertilisation which can result in a substantial increase of productivity.”

He also emphasised that AI-driven forecasting tools assist farmers in navigating extreme weather, optimising irrigation, and detecting crop diseases early. Integrating AI into the supply chain can help to minimise waste and therefore to allocate resources efficiently.

AI in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence is promised to be one of the most crucial functions in healthcare, such as in the fields of clinical workflow normalisations and treatment developments. "Namely AI has the ability to analyse big data on patients and create the most suitable treatment plan based on the information given to it, anticipate disease epidemics, and also contribute to vaccine development," Bindra said.

Referring to the role of AI in producing vaccines, he said that AI has played one major key part in this field due to which COVID-19 vaccine research was done in less time, and the clinical trial got regulatory approval fast. Additionally, AI can identify high-risk groups and create personalised nutritional plans to fight malnutrition.

Karnnika Seth, Advocate & Cyberlaw Expert at the Ministry of Defence, told ETV Bharat that AI could be the major breakthrough in medical research. “By simulating a huge amount of data, artificial intelligence can develop drugs that do not exist at the moment. AI has the potential to be the ultimate frontier in drug discovery since it speeds up work and research."

AI in Education

Apart from the education sector, AI can personalise an educational system and help students with learning disabilities. Bindra stressed, “AI helps students by providing one-on-one virtual tutors. At the same time, adaptive learning programs are capable of adapting to different learning paces.”

He also pointed out that one of AI’s tasks is to automate the administrative work which will benefit teachers greatly because they will concentrate on engagement and curriculum development of learners. AI-assisted chatbots and interactive tools can also facilitate collective learning, particularly for disadvantaged communities.

Adding to this, Seth said that AI is capable of changing the way we can access information and hence the way of our thinking and learning forever, “By means of AI-driven technologies, e-libraries, and data collocation, students may be able to easily boost their learning process and get ready to engage themselves with the latest coming career fields.”

AI as a Climate Change Ally

Global warming still is the main worldwide problem that needs to be solved, and experts are looking for a powerful ally in the shape of AI.

“AI could possibly be developed providing the capability to predict natural disasters, therefore, it could be used to run resources more efficiently or be employed to detect plastic waste for recycling purposes," Bindra said. If AI is able to utilise climate information, then governments and organisations can easily develop operational programs for disaster management, making societies more secure.

India’s Global AI Leadership

India is without doubt the future leader of AI-driven technology all over the world as it is laden with new-age digital infrastructure and cutting-edge AI platforms. The Chairman of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates discussed the achievements of India, “India’s edge to AI-based methods will catalyse the world to innovate, likewise, its previous success in digitalisation of public sector systems was a great accomplishment in India.”

He highlighted India's significant role in producing affordable vaccines, enabling companies like Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech, and IRI to actively participate in this effort. “In the absence of the Indian invention, vaccines would have been more expensive and difficult to get without them”

As AI adoption accelerates, experts agree that it must be leveraged responsibly, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility to maximise its impact on society.