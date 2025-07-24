Experts Inspire Young Minds With Space Learning, 3D Film, Live Talk

Bengaluru: Over 150 students, teachers, and principals took part in the inaugural Astronomy Expo 1.0 – Principal Conclave 2025–26, organised by InnoNxt Aerione Bharat. The event offered young minds a hands-on experience in the field of space science and astronomy, bridging the gap between academic curiosity and real-world space innovation.
Experts Share Knowledge on Space Science
The expo featured several experts from India's space research ecosystem. Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director of the Promotion Directorate at IN-SPACe; T.K. Sundaramurthy, former Mission Director at ISRO; M.S. Srinivasan, former Director of ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC); and astrophysicist Dr. Margarita Safonova, a member of the International Astronomical Union, addressed the gathering.
Child rights activist and Hindi Advisory Committee (DoPT) member Raghavenddhiraa was the chief guest. He said, "Technological advances have made space science more accessible for students. Expos like this help ignite curiosity among children about the vastness of space." He also noted that India is currently ranked fourth globally in space technology and expressed hope that the country would soon reach the top spot.
Student Engagement Through Tech and Film
One of the highlights of the event was a live virtual interaction with ISRO scientist Ilangovan, offering students a chance to directly ask questions and learn from an expert in the field.
Attendees also watched a 3D Dolby Atmos film covering ISRO's history, astrophysics, space habitats, cosmic events, and the evolution of life on Earth. The immersive format captivated students and helped them connect complex scientific ideas with real-world applications.
New Initiatives Unveiled
The expo witnessed the official launch of the Aryabhata Educational Rocket Lab, which is being introduced as India's first education-focused rocket lab guided by ISRO professionals. Also unveiled was a student space learning app designed to support smart and experiential STEM learning at different academic levels.
Earlier in the day, the Astronomy Expo logo and brochure were released in the presence of the dignitaries. A special exhibition on space exploration and rocket technology was also held at the venue.
Promoting Grassroots Space Education
InnoNxt Aerione Bharat’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rashmi Sumanth, and regional coordinator, Sandeep spoke about the organisation's mission to make space education accessible at the school level. Speakers at the event stressed the importance of introducing astronomy into the mainstream education system to build scientific temper and innovation among students. Handwriting expert Prof. K.C. Janardhan also attended the event and interacted with students and teachers.
A Day to Remember
The event provided an interactive and insightful platform for school communities to engage with space professionals and explore future possibilities in astronomy and rocket science.