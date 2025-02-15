ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

Bengaluru: India is preparing to launch the Gaganyaan and Samudrayaan missions next year, followed by the Chandrayaan-4 mission in 2027. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat representative Anubha Jain, shared insights into the space agency's next moon mission, highlighting the significant advancements in Chandrayaan-4 compared to Chandrayaan-3.

"While Chandrayaan-3 achieved a soft landing and provided valuable data on surface minerals, thermal gradients, electron clouds, and seismic activity, Chandrayaan-4 marks a quantum leap," Narayanan said. "It will not only land softly on the Moon's south pole but also collect samples and conduct further experiments."

He further said that Chandrayaan-4 will be a 9,200 kg satellite, a significant increase from the 4,000 kg Chandrayaan-3.

"Due to its size, it will be launched on two Mark III rockets, assembled in five modules with two stacks," he added. "These modules will dock in Earth's orbit, where the propulsion system will be separated."

Four modules will travel to the Moon's orbit, with two eventually landing on the surface, Narayanan explained, adding that only the sample return module will return to Earth, docking with the other two modules in lunar orbit. This means ISRO will be leaving one module on the lunar surface.

Narayanan confirmed that ISRO has received approval for several missions, including the Venus mission and the Mars Orbiter Mission. "However, a key focus is the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX), a significant enhancement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission," he said.