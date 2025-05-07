Exclusive | ISRO Chairman Reveals Gaganyaan Timeline: First Human Spaceflight Set For 2027

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for the long-awaited Gaganyaan mission to send Indian astronauts into space for the first time. Set to launch in the first quarter of 2027, this momentous milestone has faced numerous delays, highlighting the difficulty of the mission. Nevertheless, ISRO's objective is seriously ambitious— it wants to send humans into space independently and thereby become the fourth country to do so.

"The Gaganyaan mission will lift off in the first quarter of 2027," ISRO Chairman V Narayanan told ETV Bharat and explained the reason behind the delay. He said that when a student aims for a perfect score of 100 out of 100, they genuinely strive toward that goal. Similarly, when we at ISRO announce a date, we fully intend to meet it, he said, adding that scientific development is an evolving process, and the challenges that arise along the way must be understood.

"Space missions are inherently unpredictable, and each setback serves to ensure the safety and success of the mission. We are dealing with some of the most complex technologies in the world," Narayanan said. "Our pre-missions will rely on systems that we have developed entirely in-house, which is a major achievement."

He further said that the path to Gaganyaan has certainly not been a clear one. The mission planned for 2022 has also been significantly delayed, but in reality, that is part of the process, Narayanan added. The LVM3 rocket will be a crew-rated launch vehicle, with the Crew Escape System, Crew Module, and Service Module all in the latter stages of testing and integration.

D K Singh, Director of ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre, echoed this sentiment, noting that ISRO’s focus is on building the technology in a cost-effective manner. "The expenditure on the Gaganyaan project is minimal compared to similar human spaceflight missions conducted by other countries," he remarked.

Indian Astronauts and Training

The astronauts, or Gaganyatris, selected for the mission are a group of four elite fighter pilots from the Indian Air Force: Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajit Krishnan, Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubanshu Shukla. These men have undergone rigorous training, both in Russia and India, and their health, psychological fitness, and operational readiness are continuously assessed.

Shukla, in particular, has been making headlines due to his role in an upcoming mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Scheduled for launch in early June 2025, Shukla will become the first Indian to pilot a spacecraft to the ISS. "Shukla will also have Indian food, such as moong dal halwa, Indian rice, and mango nectar, while in space. In fact, Shukla will have a range of meals to choose from, including international dishes, all approved by NASA,” said Singh. NASA's Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams had fish curry during her flight to the ISS last year; before that, she carried samosas.

Narayanan told ETV, “There are standard regulations and designated food items, and astronauts' caloric intake must be carefully controlled. These food items have been developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to ensure they meet the stringent requirements of space travel.”

"We have developed a variety of space food, and our Gaganyaan astronauts will also have access to these. The food has to be nutritionally complete, easy to prepare, and space-safe. This collaboration with DRDO ensures that our astronauts can experience a taste of home while still getting the nutrients they need to perform in space,” Singh explained.

Now, Shukla shall pilot the Axiom Mission 4, an astronaut mission launched aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, rakishly sitting on the Falcon 9 rocket. Four decades in the making, this journey to space shall follow the dignity of Rakesh Sharma's famous 1984 spaceflight onboard the Soyuz.

Jointly being undertaken by the National Space Agencies, NASA, and ISRO, the mission was planned for a May 29 launch but has now been pushed to June, Narayanan informed.

The launch will take place at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, with a cost of Rs 550 crores, said Narayanan. Alongside Shukla, mission commander and former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary will also participate. The astronauts are expected to dock and spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, engaging in a series of science, outreach, and commercial activities.

The ISRO chief shed light upon Axiom Mission 4, which will take Shukla to the ISS and will be launched in early June. The Axiom Mission 4 crew shall launch atop SpaceX Dragon and should spend close to two weeks aboard the orbiting laboratory ISS.

Narayanan explained, “The mission, which will see Shukla aboard the ISS for up to 14 days, is a joint project with NASA and ISRO. It will also conduct a few experiments, including biological and scientific ones, helping Shukla gain valuable insights that will feed directly into the Gaganyaan mission.”

Details of Experiments

Displays: Physical and cognitive impact of long-duration electronic displays

Physical and cognitive impact of long-duration electronic displays Cyanobacteria: Growth rates, cellular responses, and biochemical activity

Growth rates, cellular responses, and biochemical activity Tardigrades: Reproduction, survival mechanisms, and revival of extremophiles

Reproduction, survival mechanisms, and revival of extremophiles Myogenesis: Skeletal muscle dysfunction and therapeutic strategies

Skeletal muscle dysfunction and therapeutic strategies Crop seeds: Impacts of spaceflight on crop seeds

Impacts of spaceflight on crop seeds STEM experiments for school students

for school students Sprouts: Impacts of spaceflight on gemination and growth of crop Jeedx

Impacts of spaceflight on gemination and growth of crop Jeedx Microalgae: Impact on the growth. metabolism, and genetic activity

Impact on the growth. metabolism, and genetic activity Science Collab: Participation in other ISS experiments

The Axiom Mission 4 will have veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson as commander, Shukla as mission pilot, and Polish astronaut Sawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu as mission specialists.

ISRO Chairman told, “The mission, which is jointly being undertaken by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and ISRO, was scheduled to be launched on May 29 but has been delayed to the first week of June.”

The Road to Gaganyaan: A Complex Path

As part of the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO will launch the astronauts in a rocket earmarked for the mission, Human Launch Vehicle Mark-III (HLVM3), to low-earth orbit and facilitate their landing in the ocean in a module as part of the mission. Gaganyan mission, which will be preceded by three test launches, two uncrewed missions, and one with a half-humanoid robot, named 'Vyommitra', to test systems. The first uncrewed mission is expected later this year, followed by two more in 2026.” He further elaborated that the crewed mission is intended to send Indian astronauts into low-Earth orbit, approximately 400 kilometres above Earth, for a few days before returning them safely.

"The crewed spaceflights, codenamed H1 and H2, will be preceded by three uncrewed missions: G1, G2, and G3, with the first launch scheduled for the last quarter of 2025," Narayanan added.

Despite the extended timelines, the mission remains one of the most highly anticipated events in India’s space history. Upon success, India will join Russia, the United States, and China in the exclusive club of nations capable of independently launching humans into space.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared his optimism, stating, "The successful completion of the TV-D1 mission and the first uncrewed Test Vehicle Abort Mission earlier this year have laid a strong foundation for the upcoming test schedule".

Offering a complete update on the much-awaited mission, Narayanan said, “About 95 per cent of the human rating of propulsion systems and 90 per cent of the development of environmental control and life support systems have been completed. ISRO is also testing the escape module, which will be used to evacuate the astronauts in case of an emergency during the space flight. The space mission will further cement India’s position as one of the top space superpowers, alongside the US, Russia, and China. Human spaceflight capabilities, along with a suborbital space station and military capabilities in space, are seen as the next frontier of geopolitical influence in Earth’s orbit.”

Jitendra Singh said, “The Gaganyaan programme goes far beyond scientific achievement. It represents India’s rise as a global space power built on indigenous technology, fiscal prudence, and visionary political leadership. The expenditure being incurred on the Gaganyaan project is minimal when compared to similar human spaceflight missions conducted by other countries.”

The Gaganyaan project was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. Back then, the goal was to achieve the mission by 2022. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused delays, especially in astronaut training. Moreover, the mission involves developing several new and complex technologies, which have taken time to complete. The crewed mission was earlier expected in 2025, then shifted to 2026, and is now set for 2027.

“We plan the launch of the first uncrewed mission by the fourth quarter of 2025 and the Gaganyaan mission with crew by 2027,” ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said, noting that all propulsion and ground support systems were ready.

The Strategic Importance of Gaganyaan

India’s space ambitions stretch far beyond the Gaganyaan mission. According to Jitendra Singh, "The Gaganyaan programme is not just about sending humans into space. It represents our long-term vision for space exploration, including plans to set up the Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035 and send the first Indian to the Moon by 2040."

The human-rated LVM3 vehicle, the crew escape system, and the crew and service modules are undergoing the final stages of testing and integration.

Challenges Ahead: Geopolitical and Technical

Despite the excitement surrounding the Gaganyaan mission, there are still significant hurdles to overcome. The launch vehicle system, the crew escape module, and other critical technologies must undergo rigorous testing and development. "Human spaceflight is one of the most complex and risky endeavours in space exploration," Narayanan said. "Our team is working around the clock to ensure that every component of the system is flawless.”

The development of the crew escape system is crucial. In case of an emergency during launch or in space, the system will allow the astronauts to safely abort the mission and return to Earth. Testing of the system is already in its final phase, with the vehicle’s human rating and propulsion systems nearly complete.

"We are nearing 95 per cent completion of the human rating of propulsion systems and 90 per cent completion of the environmental control and life support systems," Narayanan shared. The team is also finalising the escape module, which will serve as the astronauts' lifeline in case of a failure.

SPADAX Mission

Speaking about the SPADAX mission, ISRO Chairman emphasised the difficulty involved in synchronising two objects travelling at exorbitant velocities. "Imagine two cars travelling at 100 km/hr on some road in Delhi. Now, consider the challenge of synchronising two objects rotating at 28,400 km/hr in space, weighing 220 kg each. The relative speed would be somewhat less, but the complexity remains," he said.

This mission witnessed another challenging phase, the handling of the propellants. He explained, "We accounted for 10 kg of propellant for this purpose. Today, with only 5 kg used, we are still left with some fuel, which is a direct payback to the success of design and execution. That means the entire objective is achieved with 50 per cent remaining propellants,” Narayanan said.

He further outlined the next steps, saying, “Currently, the mission is at 50 per cent completion, with six months of further experimentation planned to accumulate valuable data. Our team is doing experiments to generate more types of data from it, and it will be done with a very thorough review. Our team has conducted thousands of simulations before executing the actual operations, which have yielded outstanding results.”

The SPADEX mission (Docking/Undocking Phases)

Milestone Date Launch-Injection into desired orbit (with 6m distance between spacecraft): 30-12-2024

Drift Phase-Inter Satellite Distance increases: 31-12-2024

Drift Arrest: 01-01-2025

1 Docking and composite control: 16-01-2025

1 Undocking: 13-03-2025

2nd Docking: 20-04-2025

Power Transfer between the spacecraft: 21-04-2025

2nd Undocking: 25-04-2025

The Road to 2027 and Beyond

As ISRO prepares for the Gaganyaan launch in 2027, it is also laying the foundation for future missions. The space station, which India aims to build by 2035, will be a significant achievement. Narayanan revealed, "The space station is in the preliminary stages. We are planning to complete the first module by 2030, and eventually, the station will have five modules."

The long-term goals extend far beyond low-Earth orbit. As Narayanan emphasised, "We are aiming for Mars, and we are also preparing for the Moon. India's space ambitions are not just limited to human spaceflight. We are setting the stage for more complex missions in the future."