Exclusive Interview: Krafton Reveals Vision To Take Indians To The 2032 Esports World Cup
"Even Villagers Know Gaming Is A Career Now" - Krafton India's Karan Pathak on government support and esports growth.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST
By Devesh Jha
Hyderabad: Krafton India just concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025 with Team ORANGUTAN claiming the championship title after three days of high-intensity finale in Hyderabad, winning the lion's share of the Rs 1 crore prize pool. Team ORANGUTAN won Rs 30 lakhs as the title winner, along with a direct slot at the Global Championship. Meanwhile, K9 ESPORTS and TEAM SOUL finish second and third, winning Rs 15 lakhs and Rs 10 lakhs, respectively.
Commenting on the tournament, Karan Pathak, Associate Director – Esports at KRAFTON India, said that the BGMI Showdown highlighted the depth of talent and passion within India’s esports community. It was exciting to witness Indian players gaining the global recognition they deserved. "It's exciting to see our players earn the global recognition they deserve," he said. "Their performances reflect the incredible progress Indian Esports has made — and the bright future that lies ahead."
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Pathak discussed the evolving landscape of Indian esports, BGMI's role in advancing the Indian players to the global stage, and much more.
Taking Indian Esports Global
Pathak emphasised Krafton India’s commitment to nurturing Indian talent for the international arena. “Our vision has always been to take these players to the global level,” he said, noting that Indian teams have already made their mark by participating in events like the Esports World Cup (EWC) and are now gearing up for the Global Championship.
"Rather than rushing the process, Krafton is taking a measured, step-by-step approach to ensure sustainable growth," he said. While acknowledging competition from titles like Free Fire Max by Garena, Pathak expressed optimism about the Indian esports community’s trajectory.
Bridging the Performance Gap
Despite the growing presence of Indian teams on the global stage, consistent performance remains a challenge. Pathak pointed to the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile International Cup (BMIC) as a critical platform for Indian players to gain exposure against international teams. He acknowledged that while Indian players possess strong gun power, they still need to master strategic elements like rotations and adapting to evolving game metas.
Crediting coaches and analysts for their behind-the-scenes efforts, he cited Team Aryan’s international journey as an example. “We had excellent coaches and analysts to support them, who explained the strategies of the international teams to our players,” he said.
What’s Next for BGMI?
With BGMI now firmly established as India’s flagship esports title, fans are eager to know what lies ahead. While Krafton’s attempt at franchising didn’t materialise this year, Pathak hinted at exciting developments on the horizon.
“We have some new plans for the future, but you’ll find out about them on November 2nd,” he said.
That date coincides with the conclusion of the Global Championship 2025, set to take place from October 31 to November 2 at Yashobhoomi in Delhi NCR. The tournament will see BGMI Showdown champions Team ORANGUTAN face off against elite squads from Japan and Korea, with Krafton expected to unveil its future esports roadmap on the final day.
Nurturing Talent Through the Rising Star Program
Pathak highlighted that while Krafton isn’t currently targeting schools, it has launched the “Rising Star” program to identify and train emerging talent aged 16 and above. Ten players have already been recruited, with the program offering not just gameplay training but also support for building their presence on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and X.
Pathak shared that three Rising Stars participated in the BMSD 2025 tournament, with Saumraj being the only one still active. Despite limited growth on his social media channels, Saumraj’s persistence and outreach to Krafton underscore the hunger among young players for opportunities. “We hope to significantly expand and improve this Rising Star program in the future,” Pathak said.
Artificial Intelligence and Esports
Pathak also talked about the use of AI in the esports ecosystem. While he personally values traditional coaches over virtual ones due to human interaction, he confirmed that Krafton is testing AI technologies, but details would arrive later. "Krafton will absolutely use AI in esports, but we'll have to wait a little longer to learn when, how, and in what way it will be used," he said.
Government Recognition Fuels Esports Growth
Pathak expressed gratitude to the Indian government for officially recognising esports, noting that it had significantly boosted the industry. He observed that while gaming was once seen as an unlikely career path, even rural communities now acknowledge its legitimacy. "Previously, parents couldn't imagine their children could make a career out of gaming, but today, even villagers know that the government is ready to support careers in gaming. The gaming industry is poised to grow significantly in the future, offering numerous career options, not just for players but also in other fields," Pathak added.
He further explained that a team of approximately 300 people is working to successfully organise the BGMI Showdown 2025 tournament, with the average age of those working being 30-32 years old. Therefore, in the future, the Indian esports industry will include people from many other fields, in addition to players.
A Vision for 2032: The Esports World Cup
Commenting on Krafton India's future vision for Indian esports, Pathak said that they have set their sights on the eSports World Cup 2032, which is equivalent to the Olympics of gaming. "We have bids for the eSports World Cup 2032. This is a major victory for us, and we will do everything we can to advance the Indian sports ecosystem," he said.