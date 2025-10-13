ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive Interview: Krafton Reveals Vision To Take Indians To The 2032 Esports World Cup

By Devesh Jha

Hyderabad: Krafton India just concluded Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025 with Team ORANGUTAN claiming the championship title after three days of high-intensity finale in Hyderabad, winning the lion's share of the Rs 1 crore prize pool. Team ORANGUTAN won Rs 30 lakhs as the title winner, along with a direct slot at the Global Championship. Meanwhile, K9 ESPORTS and TEAM SOUL finish second and third, winning Rs 15 lakhs and Rs 10 lakhs, respectively.

Commenting on the tournament, Karan Pathak, Associate Director – Esports at KRAFTON India, said that the BGMI Showdown highlighted the depth of talent and passion within India’s esports community. It was exciting to witness Indian players gaining the global recognition they deserved. "It's exciting to see our players earn the global recognition they deserve," he said. "Their performances reflect the incredible progress Indian Esports has made — and the bright future that lies ahead."

team ORANGUTAN won the Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown 2025 (ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Pathak discussed the evolving landscape of Indian esports, BGMI's role in advancing the Indian players to the global stage, and much more.

Taking Indian Esports Global

Pathak emphasised Krafton India’s commitment to nurturing Indian talent for the international arena. “Our vision has always been to take these players to the global level,” he said, noting that Indian teams have already made their mark by participating in events like the Esports World Cup (EWC) and are now gearing up for the Global Championship.

"Rather than rushing the process, Krafton is taking a measured, step-by-step approach to ensure sustainable growth," he said. While acknowledging competition from titles like Free Fire Max by Garena, Pathak expressed optimism about the Indian esports community’s trajectory.

Bridging the Performance Gap

Despite the growing presence of Indian teams on the global stage, consistent performance remains a challenge. Pathak pointed to the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile International Cup (BMIC) as a critical platform for Indian players to gain exposure against international teams. He acknowledged that while Indian players possess strong gun power, they still need to master strategic elements like rotations and adapting to evolving game metas.

Karan Pathak reveals Krafton India's future vision (ETV Bharat)

Crediting coaches and analysts for their behind-the-scenes efforts, he cited Team Aryan’s international journey as an example. “We had excellent coaches and analysts to support them, who explained the strategies of the international teams to our players,” he said.