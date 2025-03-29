Exclusive | From a Curious Child to ISRO Scientist: Nigar Shaji Talks About Her Journey And Role In Aditya L1 Mission

Bengaluru: Nigar Shaji, a senior woman scientist at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and the visionary behind the Aditya L1 solar mission, currently leads several future robotic space exploration projects. Shaji serves as the Associate Director at ISRO’s UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru and has contributed significantly throughout her distinguished career of over 35 years with ISRO.

Joined ISRO in 1987, Nigar’s inspiration comes from the visionary Vikram Sarabhai, the founding father of the Indian space program. She said, “In 1969, when the nation was grappling with numerous challenges, Vikram Sarabhai envisioned bringing people out of poverty. Owing to his forward-thinking vision today, we have made remarkable strides, achieving much of what he envisioned.”

Over her 35-year career at ISRO, Nigar has embraced various roles, yet she takes pride in the fact that the organisation's work culture and atmosphere have remained constant. Self-motivation, teamwork, and continuous improvement are integral to ISRO's success, and Nigar is confident that this strong foundation will continue to propel the organisation toward more significant achievements.

Nigar’s unique sense of responsibility for Aditya L1

In a candid conversation with ETV Bharat, Nigar said, "Leading a mission like Aditya L1, I feel a unique sense of responsibility in my current role compared to the earlier leadership roles." As the Associate Project Director of the mission, Nigar is tasked with overseeing the configuration, realization, and launch of the entire spacecraft, ensuring its effectiveness in orbit. She plays a pivotal role in coordinating all aspects of the mission, managing a range of projects from health observation and space science satellites to navigation and communication satellite projects, all integrated with the human space program. In this capacity, she collaborates with various agencies, ensuring all systems function seamlessly together.

“Being a science mission, Aditya L1 is equipped with seven instruments, each crafted by different labs and institutions, including the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in Bengaluru. The Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad is one of the many other contributing science labs under the Department of Space," Nigar said.

Aditya L1 Mission

Telling more about the importance of Aditya L1 Mission, Nigar Shaji said, "Aditya L1 Mission is to understand and study the Sun and its various aspects, viz., solar particles, the sun’s outer layers, plasma, magnetic fields, flares, and more. With this, we can understand space weather and predict future events so that we can prevent damage to spacecraft."

The role of Aditya L1 is to observe data, which is then analysed by scientists to drive new research and discoveries. These findings are eventually published, contributing to global knowledge. She said that ISRO has more than 50 of its spacecraft in space. It is often heard that solar erosion or explosion causes damage to spacecraft. Today, technology and weather forecasts of the Earth are predicted quite accurately by scientists. Similarly, by predicting space weather, we can prevent damage in space and protect space assets. Through the Aditya L1 mission, the major takeaway is that ISRO will be able to create better space weather models and predictions, which will provide accurate information about space weather.

Future missions

ISRO has an ambitious lineup of planetary missions planned before the decade ends, including a Martian lander, a Venus orbiter, and Chandrayaan-4/LUPEX with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). As the leader of ISRO’s future robotic exploration projects, Nigar Shaji shared her vision for these missions, seeing them as stepping stones for India’s space exploration. She said, while Chandrayaan 3 marked a significant landing on the Moon, Chandrayaan 4 will go further by bringing back a sample, with humans landing on the Moon and returning safely to Earth. Later, establish a self-sustaining habitat there that should serve as an intermediate place for further explorations. This mission is key to mastering the techniques necessary for future space exploration, particularly in landing on planets with varying atmospheres or even no atmosphere at all, like the Moon’s vacuum environment, Nigar added.

Regarding the Venus mission, Nigar explained that while Venus is often called Earth’s “twin,” the extreme conditions on Venus make it vastly different from Earth. She highlighted that Venus might have once had a more Earth-like climate, which is why studying it is crucial for future space exploration.

Before all these missions, Nigar emphasised the importance of establishing the Bhartiya Antriksh Station (BAS) and Gaganyaan, India’s human spaceflight program. The idea is to create a space station where microgravity experiments can be conducted, which will eventually have significant implications for industries such as biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. The establishment of BAS and Gaganyaan will go hand in hand, with docking missions playing a key role in supporting both initiatives. Furthermore, Nigar envisions a space station near the Moon and a habitat on the Moon, expanding human presence in space.

ISRO and global collaborations

Global collaborations are vital to ISRO’s future success, and Nigar sees global partnerships shaping the future of India’s space program like ISRO’s partnerships with international organizations NASA and JAXA. For instance, NASA and ISRO are working together on the NISAR mission, a joint Earth-observing satellite project, while JAXA is developing a rover, and ISRO is building the corresponding lander. These partnerships allow for a shared experimental output, accelerating progress in space exploration.

Source of inspiration and entry into ISRO

Nigar Shaji told ETV Bharat about the inspiration for her career and said that her father always played an important role in inculcating in her an interest in science and mathematics. She reminisced, “My father introduced me to the world of science.” Her father was a mathematics graduate and used to tell her stories of Marie Curie in her childhood, which sparked a deep interest in science and physics in her. Nigar recalled, "My father explained the concepts of mathematics and physics in such an engaging way that I found these subjects both simple and fascinating.”

As technology began to advance rapidly instead of science, Nigar decided to pursue a career in technology, an emerging field where she could bring science to life. She chose to study engineering. After completing her degree, she tirelessly interviewed with many organisations, including ISRO, in search of a job. While she, like many others, was curious about space, she never specifically planned to join ISRO. However, she was fortunate to be selected, and once there, she encountered new challenges every day that shaped her remarkable journey.

Entering the world of science and research for women

When asked about the difficulties for women in entering science and research, Nigar Shaji laughed and said, "People have this mindset and it’s a myth that science and mathematics are very difficult. But I always found maths to be the easiest of all subjects because it is based on logic and reasoning and not on rote learning." She expressed happiness at seeing women of today and said that women are doing very well in this field today.

Status of women in engineering

Talking about the change in the status of women in the field of engineering, Nigar Shaji said, "I always want to do something very challenging and unusual. When I took admission in engineering, this field was not very open for women at that time. There were only three branches: electrical, mechanical, and civil. I was interested in mechanical engineering, but I realised that this field was not available for women at that time, so I chose the newly emerging field of electronics and communication."

She said that today, she realised the knowledge she had gained during her college days, which had once seemed purely theoretical, had now taken a tangible form after joining ISRO. "Today, there has been a great development in the field of technology in areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning. In the past 10 years, there has been phenomenal growth in electronics and communication," she added.

Contribution of women and change in society

Nigar Shaji believes that this is not just a matter of science, but of every field that women in whichever direction they want to go, should achieve their goals with full dedication, perseverance, and concentration. Today, technology is considered crucial, not only in space but in every field. Cutting-edge technology is also being used in space and in real life; we are living with technology.

When asked whether a woman has to struggle more than men to prove her worth, Nigar denied and said that it is an unconscious bias. Women have to move ahead by maintaining a balance between home and work. She said, “I give credit to my mother, because of whom I was able to maintain a balance between home and work. We should raise children in such a way that they understand the feeling of equality and mutual respect between men and women."

"Owing to a lack of mutual respect, all these biases happen. In the end, society’s mindset toward women needs to change, and that can start at home. Mothers need to be instrumental to change this," she added.