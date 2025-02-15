ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

By Anubha Jain

Bengaluru: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the establishment of the Third Launch Pad (TLP) at ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on January 16, 2025. The move aligns with India's vision for space exploration, including the establishment and operation of the Bhartiya Antriksh Station (BAS) and an Indian Crewed Lunar Landing by 2040. The new TLP will also support the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV).

The new launch vehicle will have three times the present payload capacity with 1.5 times the cost compared to the current LVM3. It will also have reusability resulting in low-cost access to space and modular green propulsion systems.

It is pertinent to mention that currently, India has achieved self-reliance in space transportation systems to launch satellites up to 10 tonnes to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and 4 tonnes to Geo-Synchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) through the currently operational PSLV, GSLV, LVM3 & SSLV launch vehicles.

The TLP will provide launch infrastructure for NGLVs, LVM3 vehicles with a semi-cryogenic stage, and scaled-up NGLV configurations. The Project will boost the Indian Space ecosystem by enabling higher launch frequencies and the national capacity to undertake human spaceflight & space exploration missions.

ISRO launch vehicles at a glance (ISRO)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Anubha Jain, ISRO's newly appointed Chairman and Secretary, Department of Space, V Narayanan unveiled details about the NGLV, a game-changing rocket designed to revolutionise India's space capabilities.

When asked what advancements can we expect in ISRO's launch vehicle technology, particularly with the development of NGLV, he started with a brief account of the space agency's strides in launch vehicle development, starting with a payload capacity of 40 kg to the current capability of 8,500 kg.