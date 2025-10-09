ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | How AI Is Reshaping India: Microsoft's Rajiv Kumar On Jobs, Innovation, And Infrastructure

Hyderabad: Artificial intelligence has long started to reshape jobs across industries. As companies embrace AI, even the customer care experience has largely shifted to chatbots, with machines handling user queries and resolving complaints, requiring human intervention only when necessary. AI agents, capable of making decisions based on their environment, are making a greater impact as the autonomous system learns, reasons, and adapts to complex tasks across domains. In an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Microsoft India Development Centre President and MD Rajiv Kumar not only talked about the impact of AI on job opportunities but also discussed the software major's initiatives and investments in India. The following is an excerpt of the conversation:

Q: How is the Indian AI market going to change in the next few years? What is Microsoft's role in that growth?

Rajiv Kumar: Examining the Indian AI market, it appears that India is not only embracing emerging technologies but also establishing itself as a global leader in this space. Our August report highlights this momentum, revealing that India is poised to drive AI-led leadership transformation on a global scale. An overwhelming 90 per cent of business leaders view 2025 as a pivotal year to reimagine their core strategies and workforce models.

Indian companies stand out for their distinctive approach to AI adoption. They are using AI very effectively. We call such companies 'frontier firms'. They are pioneering new models of collaboration between humans and AI agents, marking a strategic reset in the workplace, redefining productivity and innovation.

Microsoft is committed to 'India AI First'. We aim to help companies across all sectors consider AI as a thought partner. We are proud to bring world-class innovations to the AI ​​stack.

Q: You say that it is important for human resources-AI agents to work together. Are there any Indian companies that have achieved good results by doing this?

Rajiv Kumar: Yes. This year, AI agents have evolved into intelligent and proactive partners in the workplace. Indian companies aren’t just talking about AI, they've fully embedded it into their work culture.

For example, ‘Contract Assist’ was built by Persistent Systems on Microsoft 365 Copilot. Through this, negotiation time is reduced by 70 per cent and emails by 95 per cent. Another example is 'e-Sanjeevani', India’s national telemedicine platform built on Microsoft Azure. It’s delivering healthcare services to millions in rural areas who previously lacked access. In the case of ‘Atomic Work’, AI agents like Atom have transformed the way services are managed. Not only have they provided faster responses, but they have also reduced costs.

In this way, AI has become a productive engine. If we look at these examples, we can see a radical change in the way work is done. It is spreading from boardrooms to classrooms, from financial services companies to farmers. India is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.

Q: What new jobs have you heard about in India with the advent of AI? What steps is Microsoft taking to develop the skills of its employees?