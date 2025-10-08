ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | 'Father of LiFi' Professor Harald Haas Explains How Light Can Transmit Data Faster Than WiFi

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Imagine a world where every bulb in your room doesn’t just illuminate but also connects you to the internet. This isn't some imaginary future but a breakthrough technology that is right around the corner, LiFi, or Light Fidelity, which transmits data using light waves instead of radio waves.

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Professor Harald Haas, the Director of the LiFi Research and Development Centre based at the University of Cambridge, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, shared details about how LiFi technology operates, some of the benefits of LiFi over WiFi, and its potential impact on the future of global communication.

Recognised as the Father of LiFi, Haas said, "LiFi is wireless communication with light," and suggested that the world could be using it very soon. "We use visible light, infrared, or even ultraviolet light to transmit data at very high speeds. The concept is to take any light, any light transmitter, any light bulb in your room, to use it as a high-speed Wi-Fi access point."

In contrast to WiFi, which depends on congested radio frequencies, LiFi transmits data using light emitted from LED bulbs. These bulbs flicker at incredibly fast speeds—millions of times per second, encoding digital data within the pulses. The flickering is imperceptible to the human eye but readable by LiFi receivers, which convert the signals back into electronic data.

“The light pulses are like Morse code, rapid flashes of brightness that represent binary code,” Professor Haas explained. “Your device's receiver picks up these changes and converts them into data streams. It's simple physics, but done at a scale to unlock completely different potential.

The science of data transfer via light

With a typical LiFi system, an LED bulb connected to a LiFi router modulates the light signal. These signals are received by a photodiode or optical sensor attached to a device. Since the visible light spectrum is 10,000 times broader than the radio spectrum, LiFi can achieve data rates that are exponentially higher.

A 2017 study by the University of Eindhoven demonstrated download speeds of 42.8 Gbit/s using infrared light within a 2.5-metre radius. In theory, LiFi could even reach speeds close to 224 Gbit/s, meaning a 1.5 GB film could be downloaded in milliseconds.

LiFi is said to be more secure than WiFi (Getty Images)

Haas added, “Our current research focuses on achieving terabit-per-second aggregate data rates in a room from a single light source. We’ve done numerous experiments and have even spun out a company, pureLiFi, in the United Kingdom to bring these products to market. They are already being tested in hospitals, schools, and industrial environments.”

Why LiFi is more secure than WiFi

One of LiFi’s most striking advantages is security. Because light cannot pass through walls, the signals remain confined to a single room, making it nearly impossible for intruders to intercept data.