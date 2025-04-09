ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Hyderabad: A web browser is the primary gateway to the internet, especially for desktop and laptop users. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recognises the importance of an indigenous Indian browser for enhanced data security, keeping user data within the country's borders and fostering better control over sensitive information. With an aim to boost the development of such a browser that also complies with India's Data Protection Act, the ministry hosted the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC) under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

In addition to a long list of core features as well as accessibility, privacy, and add-on features, the challenge desired the web browser to support all devices, all official Indian languages, web3, compliance with W3C standards, and parental controls. Zoho won the challenge with its Ulaa browser, whereas Team PING was recognised as runner-up for making the Ping browser. Team Ajna was awarded as the second runner-up for developing the Bharat Web Navigator browser.

ETV Bharat got in touch with Vinay Singh, founder of Ajna Inc, to learn what goes behind the development of a web browser, their team, and the technologies powering their Bharat Web Navigator browser. Following is an excerpt from the interview:

Q: When you started to build Bharat Web Navigator, what was the core vision or problem you aimed to solve?

Vinay Singh: As we began working on Bharat Web Browser, our basic goal was to empower the citizens of India and advance national digital initiatives by making the first self-sovereign identity (SSI) browser available in the world. We sought to address problems related to data privacy and introduce a robust platform with improved features like AI-based learning tools, research chatbots, and a vast library of children's books. Additionally, we also wished to incorporate essential features such as sync and login support, which are only available in Zoho's Ula and our Bharat Web Navigator.

Q: Can you tell us a bit about your team, Ajna? Who are the key members, and what strengths did each member bring to this project?

Vinay Singh: Our group, Ajna, is a blend of blockchain, software development, and user experience professionals united by the shared vision of transforming digital privacy. I am the founder and CTO of the company and consider myself an expert in decentralised networks. I’ve played a key role in bringing self-sovereign identity (SSI) to our platform. Our lead developer, Naman, spent considerable effort studying open-source Chromium to create a secure and smooth cross-platform solution. Augmenting their work, our UX experts dedicated to this work have been a driving force for improving user experience, facilitating user-friendly design, and integrating additional features such as secure sync, login capability, and AI.

Q: What is the core technology behind your browser? Did you build it from scratch, or is it based on an existing engine like Chromium?

Vinay Singh: Bharat Web Navigator is built on a hybrid model. We leveraged the proven stability of the open-source Chromium browser as our foundation and developed critical components from scratch, most notably our world-first SSI integration, which is currently live on Windows. This approach allowed us to incorporate advanced features such as sync and login, setting a new benchmark in browser technology, and we’re actively working to extend these SSI functionalities across all platforms.

Q: What unique features does your browser offer that set it apart from competitors like Zoho’s Ulaa or Team PING’s browser?

Vinay Singh: Our browser is the world’s first SSI browser, providing users with complete control over their digital identity and data. Along with Zoho, Bharat Web Navigator is one of the only two browsers that support robust sync and login capabilities. With a special emphasis on privacy, all synced data is stored securely in the country, providing complete data sovereignty to users. In contrast, while Zoho offers only basic sync features, Ping’s browser is essentially a copy of Brave, lacking the sophisticated integration and innovation required to support secure sync functionalities. Additional unique features include AI chatbots capable of interacting with research papers and an extensive educational content repository for children.