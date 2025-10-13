ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive | BGMI Showdown 2025 Champions 'Team Orangutan' Reveal Comeback Strategy And Global Aspirations

By Devesh Jha

Hyderabad: Team Orangutan won the championship title for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025, taking the lion's share of the Rs 1 crore prize pool. The finale of the high-intensity competition took place from October 10 to October 12, 2025, at Tesseract Arena, Hyderabad.

The championship winners, Team Orangutan (OG), bagged a prize of Rs 30 lakh and also secured a direct slot at the Global Championship. The K9 ESPORTS got second place and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh, while TEAM SOUL secured third position with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

A narrow victory for Team OG

On the first two days of the tournament, Team OG had built up a lead. However, they could not perform well in the initial matches of the grand finale. At one point, it seemed like Team K9 or Team Soul could win the championship, but in the last two matches of the grand finale, Team OG made a strong comeback and ultimately secured the victory.

After their win, the leader of team OG, Armaan—also known as Aaru (iQOOxOGAARU)—won the Best In-Game Leader (Best IGL) award. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he shared, "We were feeling bad at the start today (on the final day of the tournament) because we had a lead, and we lost it today. But what matters most is how we came out of that situation."

He continued, "In one match on the Miramar map, the entire zone was formed, and Team Soul was ahead of us. But we don't think about all those things. Results are not in our hands; what's in our hands is to perform well. We kept our mindset very strong to make a comeback."

Global Championship 2025

The Global Championship 2025 will be held from October 31 to November 2 at Yashobhoomi in Delhi NCR. Here, India will compete against teams from Japan and Korea. Talking to ETV Bharat,

When asked about the preparations for the Global Championship and whether they had already started preparing to become world champions, Aaru said to ETV Bharat, "We have already started preparing for the Global Championship 2025. I used to watch the matches of the foreign teams (from Japan, Korea, and other countries). Now, with the time we have, we will try to watch the games of the international teams, and we will make the necessary changes to our gameplay accordingly."