Exclusive। Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: In a historic development for Indian space exploration, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force lifted off aboard Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday afternoon, becoming the first Indian to head towards the ISS and the only other Indian ever in space after Rakesh Sharma's legendary mission in 1984.
The Ax-4 Mission, a collaborative effort by NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space, launched at 12:01 PM IST from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket lifting a Crew Dragon capsule. Along with Shukla, the Ax-4 crew includes Commander Peggy Whitson of the USA, and mission specialists Tibor Kapu of Hungary, and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland. His mission will continue to the ISS and is expected to dock at 4:30 PM IST on June 26.
Historic first for India
India has developed space capabilities through ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), with missions planned for Mars and the Moon. Ax-4 marks a critical leap for the country as it sends an ISRO astronaut to the ISS alongside an international crew. The moment resonated deeply within India’s scientific community, particularly for N Kalaiselvi, the Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Director General of CSIR, who spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat following the launch.
“Earlier, we thought that reaching a place itself is a challenge,” she said. “But now we are getting added strength and engagement, not just to reach space, but to explore whether we can actually stay there. Can we have a life over there? Can we support planting and the animal kingdom there?”
She underscored how far the vision for Indian space science has evolved, from simply touching the edges of orbit to imagining sustainable life in space. “Once upon a time, landing on the Moon seemed impossible. Now that’s done. The next question is, can we live there like we live on Earth?”
A Scientific Showcase on Board
Apart from its symbolic weight, Ax-4 carries a robust science agenda. India has contributed seven onboard experiments, which will be conducted aboard the ISS, ranging from biomedical research to space agriculture.
“More than the number of experiments, it is the courage, planning, and scientific maturity that matter,” Kalaiselvi emphasised. “The results from these will bring immense pride. Indian science is innovating, and we are doing it in space.”
|Highlights of the Axiom Mission 4
|Shubhanshu Shukla becomes the first Indian to pilot a spacecraft to the ISS
|Axiom Mission 4 successfully launched on June 25 at 12:01 PM IST
|India contributes 7 experiments, including indigenous space food kits
|Mission marks a new chapter for India’s space diplomacy and scientific ambition
In a subtle nod to India’s growing confidence in emerging as a scientific superpower, she said, “These are baby steps on our way to Viksit Bharat. And now we strongly believe that a developed India will only be possible through science, technology, and education.”
Space Cuisine and “Desi Life” on the ISS
Among the many things carried by Shukla to the ISS is a selection of Indian food kits developed by public R&D institutions, drawing widespread interest.
Kalaiselvi praised this innovation, “I truly congratulate Birac institutions and other collaborators who helped develop these food kits. Their experience will guide us in making better, more space-appropriate food solutions. Indian food and Indian life are now reaching space.”
She hinted that these kits could even be evaluated for future space station or Moon habitation missions, given their nutritional and cultural relevance.
National Pride and International Collaboration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the mission, calling it a proud day for 1.4 billion Indians. “We welcome the successful launch of the space mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on his way to become the first Indian to reach the ISS,” said Modi. “He carries with him the aspirations of every Indian.”
We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2025
The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station. He carries with him the wishes,…
President Droupadi Murmu added her congratulations, stating, “As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla creates a new milestone in space for India, the whole nation is proud. He and his fellow astronauts on Ax-4 truly represent the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family.”
Kalaiselvi witnessed the launch during a special CSIR-hosted event. She said, “I feel so proud and happy that this is happening during our time. These moments will inspire thousands of students to dream beyond Earth.”
Stepping Stone for Gaganyaan and Beyond
Though Ax-4 is a commercial mission, Shukla’s participation is widely seen as a rehearsal for India’s upcoming human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, which aims to launch Indian astronauts on an indigenous vehicle by 2026.
Kalaiselvi acknowledged the synergy. “Every mission like this builds capability and confidence. These steps will accelerate India’s ambition to not just join but lead future space missions, be it space stations, lunar bases, or interplanetary travel.”
India’s contribution to Ax-4 is also strategic, reflecting its strengthening collaborations with NASA and private players like SpaceX and Axiom. The presence of a senior IAF officer as a pilot among the four-member crew elevates India’s status in the global space ecosystem.
“Science is Eternal”: A Message to India’s Youth
Kalaiselvi’s parting message was to young Indian scientists, “Believe in science. Science is eternal, and it will always guide us. Science is the future.”
She echoed a growing sentiment in India’s educational and policy circles that scientific research and innovation are key to the nation’s future growth.
What Comes Next?
The Ax-4 mission wasn’t without its hurdles. Originally scheduled to launch on May 29, the mission was delayed several times, first to June 8, then 10, then 11, then 22, before finally getting its launch window on June 25. The reasons ranged from technical fixes in the spacecraft and launchpad to unpredictable weather conditions over the Atlantic.
#Ax4 is on its way to the @Space_Station!— NASA (@NASA) June 25, 2025
Tune in on June 26 at 5am ET (0900 UTC) as the @Axiom_Space mission and its crew arrive at the station. Docking is targeted for 7am ET (1100 UTC): https://t.co/fFtxBXvSuP
Following today's launch, the spacecraft will dock at the ISS. The Ax-4 astronauts will spend nearly two weeks conducting research, performing outreach activities, and living aboard the station. Their safe return is expected in early July, when they will re-enter Earth's atmosphere in the Crew Dragon capsule and land off the coast of Florida.
Once back, Shukla’s debrief and the results of the seven Indian experiments will be shared with ISRO, DRDO, CSIR, and India’s burgeoning private space ecosystem.
Kalaiselvi hinted that these results might have a long-term impact.
“Whether it’s in food science, medicine, or materials engineering, these experiments will give us a foundation for future space habitation," Kalaiselvi said. "We are not just passengers to space anymore. We are now active explorers, scientists, planners, creators, and this is just the beginning."