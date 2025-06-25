ETV Bharat / technology

Exclusive। Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a historic development for Indian space exploration, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force lifted off aboard Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday afternoon, becoming the first Indian to head towards the ISS and the only other Indian ever in space after Rakesh Sharma's legendary mission in 1984.

The Ax-4 Mission, a collaborative effort by NASA, SpaceX, and Axiom Space, launched at 12:01 PM IST from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket lifting a Crew Dragon capsule. Along with Shukla, the Ax-4 crew includes Commander Peggy Whitson of the USA, and mission specialists Tibor Kapu of Hungary, and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland. His mission will continue to the ISS and is expected to dock at 4:30 PM IST on June 26.

Historic first for India

India has developed space capabilities through ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), with missions planned for Mars and the Moon. Ax-4 marks a critical leap for the country as it sends an ISRO astronaut to the ISS alongside an international crew. The moment resonated deeply within India’s scientific community, particularly for N Kalaiselvi, the Secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Director General of CSIR, who spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat following the launch.

“Earlier, we thought that reaching a place itself is a challenge,” she said. “But now we are getting added strength and engagement, not just to reach space, but to explore whether we can actually stay there. Can we have a life over there? Can we support planting and the animal kingdom there?”

She underscored how far the vision for Indian space science has evolved, from simply touching the edges of orbit to imagining sustainable life in space. “Once upon a time, landing on the Moon seemed impossible. Now that’s done. The next question is, can we live there like we live on Earth?”

A Scientific Showcase on Board

Apart from its symbolic weight, Ax-4 carries a robust science agenda. India has contributed seven onboard experiments, which will be conducted aboard the ISS, ranging from biomedical research to space agriculture.

“More than the number of experiments, it is the courage, planning, and scientific maturity that matter,” Kalaiselvi emphasised. “The results from these will bring immense pride. Indian science is innovating, and we are doing it in space.”

In a subtle nod to India’s growing confidence in emerging as a scientific superpower, she said, “These are baby steps on our way to Viksit Bharat. And now we strongly believe that a developed India will only be possible through science, technology, and education.”

Space Cuisine and “Desi Life” on the ISS

Among the many things carried by Shukla to the ISS is a selection of Indian food kits developed by public R&D institutions, drawing widespread interest.

Kalaiselvi praised this innovation, “I truly congratulate Birac institutions and other collaborators who helped develop these food kits. Their experience will guide us in making better, more space-appropriate food solutions. Indian food and Indian life are now reaching space.”