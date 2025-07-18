Ex-Pilot Creates Robotic Kitchen For Food Lovers Short On Time

New Delhi: Imagine this, no more standing over the stove. Just choose the dish you want, give a command through an app, and wait...a few minutes later, the meal is ready. That's exactly what Autochef is aiming to do.

Autochef is a robotics company based in India, focused on automating kitchen tasks. Its founder, Ehsan Khalid, is a former pilot who was never really into cooking, and that's exactly how the idea of cooking up something like this came to him.

Ehsan Khalid, CEO and founder of Autochef, says, "The idea for the Autochef robotic kitchen came to me during the COVID-19 lockdown, when household help, usually readily available, was suddenly not accessible. People had to cook for themselves, and during that time, I also had the opportunity to step into the kitchen".

"As a pilot, I had never really been involved in kitchen work before. But once I entered the kitchen, I noticed that many tasks in the kitchen were repetitive and could be automated," he added.

Autochef developed its software in-house and built most of the hardware too, except for a few components sourced from other manufacturers. The company claims the system works through a fully customisable app that adapts to a user's preferences and tastes, delivering them their favourite dishes, without the need to sweat it out in the kitchen.

Autochef plans to launch commercially soon, and the first few customers can expect a hefty discount. The company is currently in its final beta-testing phase, and hopes that Autochef will make life easier for those who love good food, but don't have the time to cook it themselves.