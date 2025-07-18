ETV Bharat / technology

Ex-Pilot Creates Robotic Kitchen For Food Lovers Short On Time

Autochef is a robotics company based in India, focused on automating kitchen tasks.

Ex-Pilot Creates Robotic Kitchen For Food Lovers Short On Time
Ex-Pilot Creates Robotic Kitchen For Food Lovers Short On Time (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Imagine this, no more standing over the stove. Just choose the dish you want, give a command through an app, and wait...a few minutes later, the meal is ready. That's exactly what Autochef is aiming to do.

Autochef is a robotics company based in India, focused on automating kitchen tasks. Its founder, Ehsan Khalid, is a former pilot who was never really into cooking, and that's exactly how the idea of cooking up something like this came to him.

Ehsan Khalid, CEO and founder of Autochef, says, "The idea for the Autochef robotic kitchen came to me during the COVID-19 lockdown, when household help, usually readily available, was suddenly not accessible. People had to cook for themselves, and during that time, I also had the opportunity to step into the kitchen".

"As a pilot, I had never really been involved in kitchen work before. But once I entered the kitchen, I noticed that many tasks in the kitchen were repetitive and could be automated," he added.

Autochef developed its software in-house and built most of the hardware too, except for a few components sourced from other manufacturers. The company claims the system works through a fully customisable app that adapts to a user's preferences and tastes, delivering them their favourite dishes, without the need to sweat it out in the kitchen.

Autochef plans to launch commercially soon, and the first few customers can expect a hefty discount. The company is currently in its final beta-testing phase, and hopes that Autochef will make life easier for those who love good food, but don't have the time to cook it themselves.

New Delhi: Imagine this, no more standing over the stove. Just choose the dish you want, give a command through an app, and wait...a few minutes later, the meal is ready. That's exactly what Autochef is aiming to do.

Autochef is a robotics company based in India, focused on automating kitchen tasks. Its founder, Ehsan Khalid, is a former pilot who was never really into cooking, and that's exactly how the idea of cooking up something like this came to him.

Ehsan Khalid, CEO and founder of Autochef, says, "The idea for the Autochef robotic kitchen came to me during the COVID-19 lockdown, when household help, usually readily available, was suddenly not accessible. People had to cook for themselves, and during that time, I also had the opportunity to step into the kitchen".

"As a pilot, I had never really been involved in kitchen work before. But once I entered the kitchen, I noticed that many tasks in the kitchen were repetitive and could be automated," he added.

Autochef developed its software in-house and built most of the hardware too, except for a few components sourced from other manufacturers. The company claims the system works through a fully customisable app that adapts to a user's preferences and tastes, delivering them their favourite dishes, without the need to sweat it out in the kitchen.

Autochef plans to launch commercially soon, and the first few customers can expect a hefty discount. The company is currently in its final beta-testing phase, and hopes that Autochef will make life easier for those who love good food, but don't have the time to cook it themselves.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROBOTIC KITCHENAUTOCHEF

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.