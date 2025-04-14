ETV Bharat / technology

EV Battery Fire Suppression Technology Developed In South Korea

Hyundai Mobis has developed a new EV battery safety technology that automatically discharges a fire suppressant to prevent fire from spreading to adjacent battery cells.

Hyundai Mobis is the auto parts unit of the Hyundai Motor Group. (Image Credit: IANS)
By IANS

Published : April 14, 2025 at 11:26 AM IST

Seoul: Hyundai Mobis said on Monday it has developed a new electric vehicle (EV) battery safety technology that automatically discharges fire suppressant in the event of a battery cell ignition to prevent fires from spreading to adjacent cells. The battery technology uses heat-resistant materials and includes a fire suppression device integrated with the battery case.

Hyundai Mobis said, it has filed domestic and international patents for the technology, reports Yonhap news agency. Hyundai Mobis, an auto parts unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said the technology allows the prevention of thermal runaway, a term referring to the process of uncontrollable rapid overheating, at the source, going beyond merely delaying the spread of heat and flames. The company said the technology is considered a first-of-its-kind innovation that has not yet been commercialised anywhere globally." As more large EVs with improved driving range appear, the safety standards for battery systems are becoming more stringent," said Park Yong-jun, vice president of Hyundai Mobis' battery system research division.

"We will integrate hardware and software to develop advanced battery systems that meet and exceed global standards, and introduce them to the global market." Meanwhile, Hyundai Mobis held an annual mobility tech show in the United States last week, highlighting its vision and investment strategy for the North American market.

The company's fourth Mobis Mobility Day event was held in Detroit and showcased its latest developments in software-defined vehicles (SDVs), electrification and electronic components. More than 200 participants, including representatives from North American automakers and startups, attended the event, the company said. Hyundai Mobis engineers and staff from its North American research and development centre led the presentations, offering a detailed overview of the company's global innovation strategy.

With a significant share of the company's recent global orders coming from North American clients, Hyundai Mobis said it aims to deepen collaboration with local startups to co-develop cutting-edge technologies and improve market responsiveness.

