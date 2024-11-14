ETV Bharat / technology

EU Slaps Meta With Nearly 800 Million Euro Fine For Engaging In Abusive Marketplace Practices

It was concerned that Meta was imposing unfair trading conditions with a term of service that authorised the company to use ad-related data.

EU Slaps Meta With Nearly 800 Million Euro Fine For Engaging In Abusive Marketplace Practices
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 1 hours ago

London: European Union regulators hit Facebook parent Meta with a fine of nearly 800 million euros on Thursday for what they call “abusive practices” involving its Marketplace online classified ads business.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's executive branch and top antitrust enforcer issued the 797.72 million euro ($841 million) penalty after its long-running investigation found that the company abused its dominant position and engaged in anti-competitive behaviour.

Brussels had accused Meta of distorting competition by tying its online classified ad business to its social network, automatically exposing Facebook users to Marketplace “whether they want it or not" and shutting out competitors.

It was also concerned that Meta was imposing unfair trading conditions with a term of service that authorized the company to use ad-related data — generated from competitors who advertise on Facebook or Instagram — to benefit Marketplace.

Meta said in a statement that the decision fails to prove any “competitive harm” to rivals or consumers and “ignores the realities of the thriving European market for online classified listing services.” The company vowed to appeal.

London: European Union regulators hit Facebook parent Meta with a fine of nearly 800 million euros on Thursday for what they call “abusive practices” involving its Marketplace online classified ads business.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's executive branch and top antitrust enforcer issued the 797.72 million euro ($841 million) penalty after its long-running investigation found that the company abused its dominant position and engaged in anti-competitive behaviour.

Brussels had accused Meta of distorting competition by tying its online classified ad business to its social network, automatically exposing Facebook users to Marketplace “whether they want it or not" and shutting out competitors.

It was also concerned that Meta was imposing unfair trading conditions with a term of service that authorized the company to use ad-related data — generated from competitors who advertise on Facebook or Instagram — to benefit Marketplace.

Meta said in a statement that the decision fails to prove any “competitive harm” to rivals or consumers and “ignores the realities of the thriving European market for online classified listing services.” The company vowed to appeal.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ABUSIVE MARKETPLACE PRACTICESEUROPEAN UNIONEU SLAPS META WITH 800 MILLION EURO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.