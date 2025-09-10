ETV Bharat / technology

Esri, Dhruva Space Ink Pact For Easy Access To Earth Images From 200 Satellites

New Delhi: Earth observation date from over 200 satellites will now be easily accessible to users as Geographic Information System (GIS) solutions firm Esri signed a deal with Hyderabad-based space start-up Dhruva Space.

Through this strategic partnership, Dhruva Space will leverage Esri India's advanced ArcGIS technology to enhance its AstraView commercial satellite imagery service that aggregates data from a constellation network of more than 200 satellites, spanning optical, SAR, RF, and hyperspectral sensors, into a unified ecosystem, a statement from Esri said.

"By combining the strengths of our ArcGIS technology with Dhruva Space's full-stack capabilities, we aim to empower decision-makers across industries with timely, high-quality geospatial insights," Esri India managing director Agendra Kumar said.

This collaboration aims at delivering an integrated software solution, enabling customers to seamlessly access, analyze, and derive actionable insights from AstraView in conjunction with Esri India's robust GIS capabilities, he said.

"This initiative will also help accelerate the adoption of space-based data in areas such as urban planning, disaster management, agriculture, and infrastructure development. Together, we are creating a robust framework to drive data-driven governance and sustainable growth for the nation," Kumar said.