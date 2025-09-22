ETV Bharat / technology

Equal Day And Night - Equinox Explained: How Earth's Tilt Shapes Your Seasons

On September 22, 2025, the day and night will have equal length throughout the world. ( Image Credit: Astronomer Amar Pal Singh )

Hyderabad: Today, September 22, marks a remarkable astronomical event known as the Equinox. On this day, the sun appears directly above the Earth's equator, resulting in nearly equal lengths of day and night across the globe. This phenomenon signals the beginning of the autumn season in the Northern Hemisphere.

Astronomer Amar Pal Singh from Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium, Gorakhpur, explains that Equinox means “equal night” (Latin ‘aequus’ = equal, ‘nox’ = night). He also explains that the Equinox occurs when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, where the Sun's rays fall exactly above the equator.

How does Equinox occur? (Image Credit: Time and Date)

This phenomenon makes the duration of day and night on Earth almost equal. The Equinox occurs twice a year.

In the Northern hemisphere, the Spring Equinox occurs around March 20 or 21, and the Autumn Equinox happens around 22 or 23 September. Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, the Spring Equinox occurs around September 22 or 23, and the Autumn Equinox happens around March 20 or 21.

Singh mentioned that this year’s Autumn Equinox occurs on September 22. While day and night will be equal today, the days will gradually start to become shorter and nights longer in the Northern Hemisphere, including India.

Days will now be shorter

Singh highlights that the direction of the sunrise and sunset will be exactly at 90 degrees and 270 degrees, respectively, on the day of the Equinox. After this day, the nights will be longer and the days will be shorter.

The tilt of 23.5-degree of the Earth causes seasonal changes. (Image Credit: Astronomer Amar Pal Singh)

The astronomer mentioned that people should not look at the Sun with their naked eyes, as the ultraviolet, infrared, and other harmful rays emitted by the Sun can cause serious damage to the eyes.