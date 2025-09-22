ETV Bharat / technology

Equal Day And Night - Equinox Explained: How Earth's Tilt Shapes Your Seasons

After September 22, the nights will be longer and the days will be shorter, marking the start of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, including India.

Autumn Equinox 2025 Occurring On September 22: Reason, Occurrence, Effects Of This Astronomical Event
On September 22, 2025, the day and night will have equal length throughout the world. (Image Credit: Astronomer Amar Pal Singh)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST

4 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Today, September 22, marks a remarkable astronomical event known as the Equinox. On this day, the sun appears directly above the Earth's equator, resulting in nearly equal lengths of day and night across the globe. This phenomenon signals the beginning of the autumn season in the Northern Hemisphere.

Astronomer Amar Pal Singh from Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium, Gorakhpur, explains that Equinox means “equal night” (Latin ‘aequus’ = equal, ‘nox’ = night). He also explains that the Equinox occurs when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, where the Sun's rays fall exactly above the equator.

Autumn Equinox 2025 Occurring On September 22: Reason, Occurrence, Effects Of This Astronomical Event
How does Equinox occur? (Image Credit: Time and Date)

This phenomenon makes the duration of day and night on Earth almost equal. The Equinox occurs twice a year.

In the Northern hemisphere, the Spring Equinox occurs around March 20 or 21, and the Autumn Equinox happens around 22 or 23 September. Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, the Spring Equinox occurs around September 22 or 23, and the Autumn Equinox happens around March 20 or 21.

Singh mentioned that this year’s Autumn Equinox occurs on September 22. While day and night will be equal today, the days will gradually start to become shorter and nights longer in the Northern Hemisphere, including India.

Days will now be shorter

Singh highlights that the direction of the sunrise and sunset will be exactly at 90 degrees and 270 degrees, respectively, on the day of the Equinox. After this day, the nights will be longer and the days will be shorter.

Autumn Equinox 2025 Occurring On September 22: Reason, Occurrence, Effects Of This Astronomical Event
The tilt of 23.5-degree of the Earth causes seasonal changes. (Image Credit: Astronomer Amar Pal Singh)

The astronomer mentioned that people should not look at the Sun with their naked eyes, as the ultraviolet, infrared, and other harmful rays emitted by the Sun can cause serious damage to the eyes.

To look at the Sun, one must use certified special or solar glasses, a pinhole camera or a special sun-viewer telescope with solar filters, which could be operated with the help of an expert.

Why does this occur?

The Earth spins on an invisible axis, which is tilted at 23.5 degrees. This causes seasonal changes. An equinox occurs because of the Earth’s constant tilt on its axis as it revolves around the Sun. This astronomical event occurs twice a year, when the Earth’s tilt aligns perfectly sideways with the Sun, causing its rays to fall directly on the equator. So, during March and September, the Sun's rays fall directly on the equator worldwide.

Autumn Equinox 2025 Occurring On September 22: Reason, Occurrence, Effects Of This Astronomical Event
On the day of Equinox the sunrise and sunset will be exactly at 90 degrees and 270 degrees, respectively. (Image Credit: Astronomer Amar Pal Singh)

Currently, the Northern Hemisphere, including India, will face autumn and gradually shift towards winter, while the Southern Hemisphere will have spring and shift towards summer.

During March, the Northern Hemisphere, including India, will have spring gradually moving towards summer, while the Southern Hemisphere will face autumn and shift towards winter.

Impact of Equinox on ancient civilisations

Many astronomers pointed out numerous ancient beliefs in the human civilisation around the world regarding the Equinox. For instance, in the Egyptian civilisation, certain pyramids, temples, special places, and astronomical instruments were built, so that the sun’s rays would fall at a specific angle on the day of the Equinox.

In the Mayan civilisation, the sun’s shadow on the Chichen Itza pyramid appeared in the shape of a snake, which was considered the arrival of god Kukulkan.

Autumn Equinox 2025 Occurring On September 22: Reason, Occurrence, Effects Of This Astronomical Event
Different Equinox occurences throughout the year. (Image Credit: Astronomer Amar Pal Singh)

In Greece and Rome, the day of the Equinox was considered a festival of harvest and the change of seasons. In ancient Indian scientific history, the ancient Indian calendar, and ancient astronomy, mathematics, and astrology, the Equinox points are considered signs of seasonal change. It is also linked with agricultural cycles and festivals in India.

Astronomer Singh explains that the Equinox is not just an astronomical event, but also a global signal of seasonal change. Throughout the world, including India, this day highlights how the Earth’s tilt and motion profoundly impact human lives, seasons, and agriculture. The day of the Equinox also serves as a wonderful link between ancient beliefs and modern astronomy.

Effect of Equinox

  • During the Equinox, the time period for the day and the night will be almost equal.
  • The direction of the shadow remains predominantly South throughout the day (in the Northern Hemisphere).
  • The Sun is directly above the Earth’s equator.
  • The length of the day and the night will almost equal at all places on Earth.
  • The beginning of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere marks the beginning of spring in the Southern Hemisphere.
Also Read: Apple iPhone Fold Might Resemble Two iPhone Airs Put Together Side-By-Side: Report

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AUTUMN EQUINOXSHARAD SAMPATSEASONAL CHANGEEQUAL DAY AND NIGHTEQUINOX

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.