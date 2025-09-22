Equal Day And Night - Equinox Explained: How Earth's Tilt Shapes Your Seasons
After September 22, the nights will be longer and the days will be shorter, marking the start of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, including India.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 3:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Today, September 22, marks a remarkable astronomical event known as the Equinox. On this day, the sun appears directly above the Earth's equator, resulting in nearly equal lengths of day and night across the globe. This phenomenon signals the beginning of the autumn season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Astronomer Amar Pal Singh from Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium, Gorakhpur, explains that Equinox means “equal night” (Latin ‘aequus’ = equal, ‘nox’ = night). He also explains that the Equinox occurs when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, where the Sun's rays fall exactly above the equator.
This phenomenon makes the duration of day and night on Earth almost equal. The Equinox occurs twice a year.
In the Northern hemisphere, the Spring Equinox occurs around March 20 or 21, and the Autumn Equinox happens around 22 or 23 September. Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, the Spring Equinox occurs around September 22 or 23, and the Autumn Equinox happens around March 20 or 21.
Singh mentioned that this year’s Autumn Equinox occurs on September 22. While day and night will be equal today, the days will gradually start to become shorter and nights longer in the Northern Hemisphere, including India.
Days will now be shorter
Singh highlights that the direction of the sunrise and sunset will be exactly at 90 degrees and 270 degrees, respectively, on the day of the Equinox. After this day, the nights will be longer and the days will be shorter.
The astronomer mentioned that people should not look at the Sun with their naked eyes, as the ultraviolet, infrared, and other harmful rays emitted by the Sun can cause serious damage to the eyes.
To look at the Sun, one must use certified special or solar glasses, a pinhole camera or a special sun-viewer telescope with solar filters, which could be operated with the help of an expert.
Why does this occur?
The Earth spins on an invisible axis, which is tilted at 23.5 degrees. This causes seasonal changes. An equinox occurs because of the Earth’s constant tilt on its axis as it revolves around the Sun. This astronomical event occurs twice a year, when the Earth’s tilt aligns perfectly sideways with the Sun, causing its rays to fall directly on the equator. So, during March and September, the Sun's rays fall directly on the equator worldwide.
Currently, the Northern Hemisphere, including India, will face autumn and gradually shift towards winter, while the Southern Hemisphere will have spring and shift towards summer.
During March, the Northern Hemisphere, including India, will have spring gradually moving towards summer, while the Southern Hemisphere will face autumn and shift towards winter.
Impact of Equinox on ancient civilisations
Many astronomers pointed out numerous ancient beliefs in the human civilisation around the world regarding the Equinox. For instance, in the Egyptian civilisation, certain pyramids, temples, special places, and astronomical instruments were built, so that the sun’s rays would fall at a specific angle on the day of the Equinox.
In the Mayan civilisation, the sun’s shadow on the Chichen Itza pyramid appeared in the shape of a snake, which was considered the arrival of god Kukulkan.
In Greece and Rome, the day of the Equinox was considered a festival of harvest and the change of seasons. In ancient Indian scientific history, the ancient Indian calendar, and ancient astronomy, mathematics, and astrology, the Equinox points are considered signs of seasonal change. It is also linked with agricultural cycles and festivals in India.
Astronomer Singh explains that the Equinox is not just an astronomical event, but also a global signal of seasonal change. Throughout the world, including India, this day highlights how the Earth’s tilt and motion profoundly impact human lives, seasons, and agriculture. The day of the Equinox also serves as a wonderful link between ancient beliefs and modern astronomy.
Effect of Equinox
- During the Equinox, the time period for the day and the night will be almost equal.
- The direction of the shadow remains predominantly South throughout the day (in the Northern Hemisphere).
- The Sun is directly above the Earth’s equator.
- The length of the day and the night will almost equal at all places on Earth.
- The beginning of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere marks the beginning of spring in the Southern Hemisphere.