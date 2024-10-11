ETV Bharat / technology

Elon Musk's X Back In Brazil After Suspension, Having Complied With All Judicial Demands

Rio De Janeiro: The social media platform X began returning to Brazil on Wednesday, after remaining inaccessible for more than a month due to a clash between its owner, Elon Musk, and a justice on the country's highest court.

Internet service providers began restoring access to the platform after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes authorized lifting X's suspension on Tuesday.

"TWITTER IS ALIVE," Lucas dos Santos Consoli, known as Luscas on X, wrote on the platform to his more than 7 million followers.

"I'm happy that the platform decided to follow the laws of Brazil and finally adapted, after all I've been using the app for almost 15 years so I can't deny that I was missing it," the 31-year-old told The Associated Press.

De Moraes ordered the shutdown of X on Aug. 30 after a monthslong dispute with Musk over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. Musk had disparaged de Moraes, calling him an authoritarian and a censor, although his rulings, including X's nationwide suspension, were repeatedly upheld by his peers.

Musk's company ultimately complied with all of de Moraes' demands. They included blocking certain accounts from the platform, paying outstanding fines and naming a legal representative. Failure to do the latter had triggered the suspension.

"This sends a message to the world that the richest person on the planet is subject to local laws and constitutions," said David Nemer, who specializes in the anthropology of technology at the University of Virginia. It could set a precedent as to how other countries that are clashing with Musk — such as Australia — could move forward, as it shows Musk is not unbeatable, he added.

Brazil — a highly online country of 213 million people — is one of X's biggest markets, with estimates of its user base ranging from 20 million to 40 million.

"X is proud to return to Brazil," the company said in a statement posted on its Global Government Affairs account. "Giving tens of millions of Brazilians access to our indispensable platform was paramount throughout this entire process. We will continue to defend freedom of speech, within the boundaries of the law, everywhere we operate."

Julia Bahri, an 18-year-old law student, said she was delighted with X's return. She said that losing access to the platform had led to "one of the most desperate feelings I've experienced for a while," adding that she had felt lost with regards to news.

Bahri said she uses X to express herself, whereas Instagram and Snapchat are mostly for posting photos.

The Aug. 30 ban came two days after the company said it was removing all its remaining staff in Brazil. X said de Moraes had threatened to arrest its legal representative in the country, Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição, if the company did not comply with orders to block accounts.