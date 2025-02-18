Elon Musk's xAI Launches Grok 3 And Grok 3-mini With Enhanced Reasoning And DeepSearch Capabilities

Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned xAI finally unveiled its next-generation AI chatbot, Grok 3, with improved capabilities. Musk claims the AI chatbot to be the 'Smartest AI on Earth', developed with ten times more computing power than Grok 2. The chatbot claims to perform in-depth research, reasoning, and handle creative tasks as well.

Grok is a foundational AI model developed to compete against other AI chatbots, such as ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini. So far, Grok has been able to analyse images, answer user prompts, and power several generative AI features on X. Notably, Grok responds to political and other sensitive topics in an unfiltered and witty manner which other chatbots do not attempt due to strict safeguards.

Grok 3

As per xAI, a supercomputer named Colossus was set up within six to eight months to train the Grok 3. The AI chatbot has been reported to be trained using a cluster of 2,00,000 GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) placed in a data centre in Memphis, Tennessee, US. The chatbot was initially planned to be released in 2024.

Elon Musk during the live launch of the Grok 3, the billionaire called it "an order of magnitude more capable than Grok 2". He further called it a maximally "truth-seeking AI", even if that truth is sometimes at odds with what is politically correct. The new AI chatbot is also available in a smaller version named, Grok 3-mini, which is capable of responding to questions more quickly.

Reasoning: Grok 3 was pre-tested in January 2025 with benchmarks evaluating the AI model's mathematical skills, code generation, and scientific knowledge. An early version of the AI chatbot named 'Chocolate' was submitted for a blind test in Chatbot Arena-- an open platform for crowdsourced AI benchmarking. The chatbot was able to reason and 'think through' various problems similar to AI models such as OpenAI o1. Moreover, xAI claims that the beta version, named Grok 3 Reasoning, outperformed the best version of the o3-mini across several benchmarks.

DeepSearch: xAI also developed and released a new feature in the Grok app named DeepSearch. This feature is capable of scanning the internet, including X, process gathered information, and providing a comprehensive report on various topics which include primary search, data collection, background, context, and more.

Grok 3: Who can access it?

Premium+ users of X will be provided with early access to Grok 3. SuperGrok is a new subscription package available on the Grok app and website. The subscription is priced at $30 per month or $300 annually. The SuperGrok includes advanced functionalities such as additional reasoning, DeepSearch queries, and unlimited image generation.