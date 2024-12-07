ETV Bharat / technology

Elon Musk's xAI Rolls Out Grok Chatbot To All X Users For Free, Will Rival ChatGPT, Gemini, More

The free version of Grok will be powered by Grok-2 beta LLM. ( xAI )

Hyderabad: Grok, the AI chatbot, developed by Elon Musk's startup xAI is now accessible for all X users for free. Previously, the chatbot was only available to the premium subscribers of X.

Last month, Elon's xAI was reportedly testing the free version of the Grok in some regions. Now it is available globally, including in India. The AI chatbot from xAI will compete against free AI chatbots, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, Microsoft's Copilot, and Anthropic's Claude.

The Grok allows users to generate text for up to 10 messages every two hours, and analyse three images every day. Moreover, the free version will be powered by the Grok-2 beta large language model instead of the Grok-2 mini.

What is Grok and how does it work?