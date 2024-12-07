ETV Bharat / technology

Elon Musk's xAI Rolls Out Grok Chatbot To All X Users For Free, Will Rival ChatGPT, Gemini, More

Grok, developed by xAI, is available to all X (formerly known as Twitter) users for free, but there are a lot of limitations.

Grok AI Chatbot Available To All X Users For Free: Rivals ChatGPT, Gemini, and Others
The free version of Grok will be powered by Grok-2 beta LLM. (xAI)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Hyderabad: Grok, the AI chatbot, developed by Elon Musk's startup xAI is now accessible for all X users for free. Previously, the chatbot was only available to the premium subscribers of X.

Last month, Elon's xAI was reportedly testing the free version of the Grok in some regions. Now it is available globally, including in India. The AI chatbot from xAI will compete against free AI chatbots, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, Microsoft's Copilot, and Anthropic's Claude.

The Grok allows users to generate text for up to 10 messages every two hours, and analyse three images every day. Moreover, the free version will be powered by the Grok-2 beta large language model instead of the Grok-2 mini.

What is Grok and how does it work?

The Grok is an AI chatbot that allows users to generate text and engage in conversations with other users. The chatbot fetches real-time information through X and answers edgy and provocative questions in a humourous and rebellious manner.

The AI chatbot is a generative AI model that is trained on tens of thousands of GPUs from the data available on X.

Grok is deeply infused with X, so users can ask the chatbot to analyse posts and accounts. Even though the AI chatbot can analyse images but currently does not analyse PDF and Doc files, Elon Musk hints at getting these features included in it.

As per The Wall Street Journal, xAI has recently managed to raise funds of $6 billion with plans to launch a dedicated Grok app just like ChatGPT and Gemini. Recently, xAI has opened Grok's API (Application Programming Interface) for developers to build on it.

