Musk's X, BetMGM join hands to offer sports betting on the platform

By IANS

Published : 15 hours ago

Sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has become the exclusive Live Odds Sport Betting partner of social media platform X(formerly Twitter).

San Francisco: Elon Musk's X has now entered into the sports gambling arena as it partnered with a sports betting operator, BetMGM.

BetMGM on Friday officially announced a strategic partnership with X to become the social media platform's exclusive Live Odds Sports Betting partner. The company will display betting odds to users in the US.

As part of the agreement, X will integrate BetMGM's odds information and branding, linking each game to BetMGM's website and app to enable users to place wagers.

"Sports never sleep on X and now with our strategic partnership with BetMGM, fans are practically in the front row. We're bringing sports fans on X even closer to the action so they can cheer, and now bet, on their favourite teams," X CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a statement.

X users in the US will be able to check BetMGM's most recent betting odds on NFL football, with major professional and college sports likely to follow "in the coming weeks."

"Being directly accessible within that forum is an unprecedented opportunity to expand our reach to a passionate and engaged audience. We look forward to adding intel and content that enhances the platform's interaction around sports," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt.

Recently, the company's app has reached the top position in the App Store. The surge in downloads is attributed to two viral events -- American commentator and writer Tucker Carlson's announcement of an interview with Putin on X, and the circulation of explicit photos of Canadian rapper and singer Drake.

