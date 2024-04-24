Elon Musk Takes On YouTube: X To Soon Launch Dedicated TV App For Videos

author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Apr 24, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

Etv Bharat

Elon Musk is planning to launch a new TV app, X TV, which will be a streaming platform. The app will allow users a cross-device viewing, and also casting smartphones on their televisions.

Hyderabad: In a bid to take on Google-owned YouTube, Elon Musk is set to launch a new TV app, X TV, which will be a streaming platform. The launch was teased on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), in a video along with the announcement.

The video shows the interface of the X TV app quite similar to YouTube. However, the official dates have not yet been disclosed.

In a post on the social media platform, X CEO Linda Yaccarino said that from the small screen to the big screen, X is changing everything.

"From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen," Yaccarino said.

The CEO also mentioned some of the features of the app which include a trending video algorithm, AI-powered topics, cross-device compatibility, enhanced video search functionality, and effortless casting capabilities.

According to the early reports, the app will let the users to currently only upload videos 140 seconds in length, but paying Premium users can upload 1080p videos up to two hours long or 720p videos up to three hours long through the platform’s web browser or X's iOS app.

"We'll keep you updated. And of course please share your ideas. We build X for our community," said Yaccarino.

An X user commented that a video playlist/index for creators would be nice, “so we can create our own playlists”. “Many users post a wide variety of videos and would want to separate their original content from 30 second news clips they are commenting on. It would help viewers be able to view only their curated videos,” the user wrote.

Read More

  1. Elon Musk Accuses Australia of Censorship After Court Bans Violent Video
  2. Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’
  3. Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Visit India This Month; To Meet PM
Last Updated :Apr 24, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.