India Gives Nod To Starlink: Government Issues Letter Of Intent To Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Service

Hyderabad: Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink received government nod to start operations in India. According to PTI, the Department of Telecom (DoT) on Wednesday issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to Starlink, and the company has agreed to the security terms.

This came just a day after Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, while speaking at an industry event, had said that the grant of approval to Starlink is a complicated issue but was in the final stages. The Minister of State for Telecom had said the government's security norms for satcom are important, especially in the present scenario where the hostile nation Pakistan, is making an attempt to hack the country's system.

Earlier this week, the government issued strict security norms for satellite communication. These rules mandate legal interception of satellite services and prevent companies from linking user connections in any form with any terminal or facility located outside the country's borders or processing their data overseas. Additionally, service providers must ensure that at least 20 per cent of their satellite network's ground segment is locally developed within a few years of starting operations.

Satcom service license holders in India must obtain security clearances for specific gateway and hub locations and comply with monitoring and interception requirements. Before starting operations, they must demonstrate their system's security capabilities, including monitoring, to the DoT or its authorised representatives.

Notably, the government had already issued satcom licenses to Jio Satellite Communications and Bharti Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb. Both players are currently waiting for the allocation of radio wave frequencies as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is finalising the recommendations for the satcom spectrum allocation on an administrative basis.

Speaking at the event, Pemmasani said Starlink would have a minuscule role in connectivity compared to traditional telecom networks. According to him, the role of Starlink or other satcom players will be mainly to connect the remote areas where the traditional networks find it difficult to reach, and it will be primarily for the inside home connectivity, not for mobile services.

The minister aimed to ease concerns about satcom services impacting the traditional telecom market. He stated that, regardless of whether companies like Starlink enter the market, their role would remain small. He explained that the installation of initial equipment is significantly more costly—about ten times more than conventional telecom models—and added that monthly consumer payments would also be quite high.

Starlink recently partnered with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, which dominate over 70 per cent of the country's telecom market, to introduce its satellite internet services in India. Elon Musk is expected to visit India later this year.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Amazon Launches Its First Internet Satellites Aboard ULA Rocket To Compete Against SpaceX's Starlink