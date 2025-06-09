ETV Bharat / technology

Elon Musk's Starlink Could Launch Satellite Internet Service In India In August: Prices Revealed

New Delhi: Elon Musk's Starlink recently received the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence from the Department of Telecom (DoT) to offer satellite internet services in India. The company is now preparing to commence operations in India within the next two months, reported ANI.

According to the report, Starlink has finalised its pricing structure for the Indian market. The satellite dish needed for the service is said to cost around Rs 33,000, and the monthly unlimited data plan is expected to be priced at Rs 3,000. The pricing structure appears in line with Starlink's regional strategy, as the device costs align with those in neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Bhutan.

As part of its launch plan in India, Starlink will reportedly provide a free one-month trial with each device purchase, letting customers try the service before choosing a paid subscription.

Starlink's satellite internet service is expected to improve connectivity in India's remote and underserved areas, where setting up traditional broadband has been difficult. Its low Earth orbit satellite network aims to provide high-speed internet to places that conventional networks couldn’t reach before. Industry experts believe that Starlink’s entry into India could increase competition in the telecom sector while delivering essential connectivity to rural areas, schools, and remote businesses.