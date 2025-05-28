Elon Musk's Starship Soars High, But Crashes Hard: What Went Wrong On Ninth Test Flight

Hyderabad: SpaceX's futuristic Starship rocket underwent its ninth uncrewed test launch from Starbase, located on the Gulf Coast of Texas near Brownsville, at 5:06 AM IST on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. With Elon Musk's ambitions for multiplanetary travel riding on its back, the rocket flew farther than the last two attempts, but ended in an explosive failure. The SpaceX team lost contact with Starship approximately 46 minutes into the flight, with all debris falling within the planned hazard area in the Indian Ocean.
SpaceX CEO called the test a "big improvement" as the Starship made it to the scheduled ship engine cutoff, and there was no significant loss of heat shield tiles during ascent. "Leaks caused loss of main tank pressure during the coast and re-entry phase," Musk explained, adding that the test provided a lot of good data to review.
Musk added that the launch cadence for the next three flights will be faster, at approximately one launch every 3-4 weeks.
Key takeaways from the test
The ninth test launch of Starship marked the first reflight of the Super Heavy booster as it flew for the second time, marking a major milestone in reuse. The same booster was launched on Starship's seventh test flight in January 2025. The booster performed a full-duration ascent burn with all 33 of its Raptor engines and separated from Starship’s upper stage in a hot-staging manoeuvre, SpaceX said, adding that the booster also performed the first deterministic flip during separation, followed by its boostback burn.
The Super Heavy demonstrated improved flight control at a higher angle of attack, which helps optimise fuel usage for landing. As it approached its designated splashdown area in the Gulf of Mexico, it relit its 13 centre and middle ring Raptor engines. However, it experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly around six minutes after the launch, preventing a successful landing.
Meanwhile, the Starship's upper stage lit all six of its Raptor engines and performed a full-duration ascent burn, following its separation from Super Heavy. "The engines on Starship flew with mitigations in place following learnings from the eighth flight test, including additional preload on key joints, a new nitrogen purge system, and improvements to the propellant drain system," SpaceX explained.
During Starship’s orbital coast, SpaceX has several key in-space objectives planned, including the first payload deployment and a Raptor engine relight. However, a payload bay door failure prevented the deployment of eight Starlink simulator satellites, and an attitude control error led to bypassing the engine relight. As a result, Starship was unable to position itself correctly for reentry. The vehicle then initiated an automated safing process to vent remaining pressure. However, as mentioned before, the contact was lost 46 minutes into the flight, marking another failure for Starship.
SpaceX called Starship’s ninth flight test a significant achievement in reuse, as it featured the first flight-proven Super Heavy booster launching from Starbase and successfully returning Starship to space. The company indicated that a data review was in progress, with planned improvements for future Starship and Super Heavy vehicles.